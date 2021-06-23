Centauri Health Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification of its Risk Adjustment and Quality Platform

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Centauri is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HITRUST--Centauri Health Solutions, an innovative provider of healthcare technology and services, announces its Risk Adjustment and Quality software and service platform has renewed the Certified status for information security by HITRUST, a certification previously achieved in 2018.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Centauri’s Risk Adjustment and Quality platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
This distinction covers the Centauri Advance (Risk Adjustment), Centauri Relay (Submissions), Centauri Ascent (Quality) and Centauri Insights (Risk and Quality analytics) products, which were designed to natively integrate the components of risk and quality program compliance management, with the ability to be deployed as a single enterprise solution or leveraged independently, depending on client need.
“In a year filled with so many unanticipated industry challenges, Centauri is especially proud to once again achieve this gold-standard certification,” said James McNabb, Director of IT Security, Legal and Compliance for Centauri. “This renewal of our HITRUST CSF Certification is a testament to the excellence of our team and Centauri’s steadfast commitment to the industry’s highest standards in protecting member and patient personal health information.”
This achievement places Centauri in an elite group of organizations worldwide that has earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Centauri’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”
Centauri was assessed against all 19 assessment domains, including 566 control requirement statements, in order to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification, which is valid for two years.
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides services and solutions to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services and solutions directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1700 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has ranked in the Top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists, as well as #119 on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.
