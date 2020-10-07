Centauri Health Solutions Introduces Pricing Transparency Solution for Epic® Software Users

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#pricingtransparency--Centauri Health Solutions (“Centauri”), an innovative healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it has designed a solution that efficiently leverages providers’ investment in Epic software to meet the Pricing Transparency mandate. The mandate, enacted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), includes requirements for hospitals to offer more transparent prices to patients for the items and services they provide effective January 1, 2021.
Using Epic standard reports, customer CDM, and ANSI 837 and 835 data, Centauri can create a user interface that generates a web view based on the provider’s specific requirements and has a machine-readable file for CDM items and their rates. It also creates a user tool to select any of the 300 shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format. User views can be customized to each facility’s unique strategy in releasing this information.
“We’re extremely proud to offer our Epic facilities with a simple and easy to install pricing transparency tool that will help them meet the federal mandate,” said Seth Avery, President Revenue Cycle Analytics of Centauri Health Solutions. “While implementing these complex rules can be time-consuming, our turnkey Pricing Transparency solution enables hospitals to lay the groundwork needed to comply.”
Centauri also offers Pricing Transparency solutions for non-Epic users. To learn more about any of our Pricing Transparency solutions, contact Centauri at info@centaurihs.com.
’Epic’ is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation and is not affiliated with Centauri Health Solutions.
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers in commercial and government sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs nearly 1,500 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has ranked in the Top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.
