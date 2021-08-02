Centauri Health Solutions Introduces Stars Quality Solution for Medicare Advantage Health Plans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centauri Health Solutions, Inc. (“Centauri”), an innovative healthcare technology services company, has extended its industry-leading quality solution suite with a Stars solution for Medicare Advantage and Part D health plans and providers. The Centauri Stars solution provides insight into improvement opportunities which support optimal Medicare Star Ratings, improve member health outcomes, and support member retention and engagement.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses the 5-star rating system to measure the quality of care and service provided to Medicare members. This new solution aggregates diverse data sources in one location, providing plans with actionable data to improve Star Ratings.
Dashboards within the platform provide current and projected performance at the Summary, Overall and Individual measure-levels to identify key opportunities for Star Rating improvement, including gaps in care.
The solution also provides the ability to view reward factors, as well as impacts of potential measure-level changes on the Summary and Overall Ratings. Competitive analysis is incorporated into the Stars platform, providing insight into the performance of competitors and similar plan types to identify additional quality improvement initiatives to consider.
The new Stars solution is supported by Centauri’s proprietary SaaS platform, its AI-powered predictive analytics and reporting, as well as subject matter experts with more than a decade of HEDIS and Star Rating experience. Centauri’s industry-leading platform integrates and synthesizes data from our Precise® quality measure engine, which has been NCQA-Certified continuously since 2006 and has earned HITRUST CSF® Certified status, demonstrating it has met key regulations and requirements and is appropriately managing risk.
“Centauri’s Stars solution provides our health plan and provider partners with another powerful tool to turn their disparate data into actionable clinical data with insights leveraging the leadership of our expert teams,” said Centauri CEO Adam Miller. “Between the clinical expertise we have demonstrated over two decades, and our Stars improvement activities on Dual Eligibility and SDOH, we believe strongly that there is a space in the market for our unique set of solutions to retain members, improve clinical outcomes, and increase Star ratings.”
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides technology and technology-enabled services to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our solutions directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1700 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has ranked in the Top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists, as well as #119 on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.
