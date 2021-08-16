Centauri Health Solutions Makes Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centauri Health Solutions (“Centauri”), a Scottsdale, Arizona-based innovative provider of healthcare analytics, services, and technology solutions, has been named one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for the third consecutive year. Today, the publication released its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, where Centauri ranked number 3805 with three-year revenue growth of 85 percent.
Founded in 2014 and led by CEO Adam Miller, Centauri enables health plans and providers to better navigate the complex regulatory environment of government-sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial, through sophisticated analytics and technology-enabled services. Over the past seven years, Centauri has grown to more than 1,700 associates nationwide serving 43 million individuals annually.
“We are especially proud to have made this prestigious list for the third consecutive year given the unprecedented challenges COVID has presented and continues to create for the healthcare industry,” said Miller, a co-founder of Centauri and 30-year healthcare industry veteran. “Despite those challenges, in 2020 Centauri continued its strategic growth by adding three new companies to further enhance the revenue optimization services we provide to our hospital and health plan clients to empower them to thrive.”
The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, small businesses. Companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Centauri is highlighted in the Inc. 5000 feature at www.inc.com/inc5000, which includes company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria for the 2021 Inc. 5000 companies.
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides technology and technology-enabled services to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our solutions directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1,700 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list since 2019, as well as the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Contacts
Gretchen Adin | Director, Marketing and Communications
480.418.3447