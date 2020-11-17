Centauri Health Solutions Ranked the 119th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 1,019% revenue growth to strategic acquisitions and organic growth
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centauri Health Solutions (“Centauri”) today announced it ranked #119 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Centauri grew 1,019% during the measurement period (2016 to 2019).
Centauri’s co-founder and CEO, Adam Miller, credits organic growth and four strategic acquisitions with the company’s 1,019% revenue growth in the 2016-2019 period. "Centauri’s portfolio of revenue generating solutions have resonated within our payor and provider client base, and we have succeeded as they have succeeded,” said Miller. “In 2020, Centauri has continued our growth trajectory, in part by completing the acquisition of four additional companies. These strategic acquisitions have expanded our client base, added to our growing portfolio of SaaS technology and technology enabled solutions, and augmented our highly talented workforce.”
“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silvergate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”
“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”
This is the first year Centauri has made Deloitte’s prestigious Technology Fast 500™ list. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.
About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1700 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has ranked in the Top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
