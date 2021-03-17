Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) Announces Second Annual AWARE for All 2021 Virtual Event Series

“As we head into our second year with AWARE for All 2021, we have been able to expand to even more communities across the U.S., driving attention to clinical research via locally common conditions and therapeutic areas – all of which are currently the focus of clinical research and require a diverse patient population,” said Phyllis Kaplan, senior manager, events and community engagement, CISCRP. “Through this event series, we hope to give participants a front row seat to learn about not only what clinical trials are but also what clinical research could mean for the community as a whole and, potentially, themselves as they pursue the best treatment possible.”