Centex Brand Continues Arizona Expansion with New Tucson Community

Homes at Gateway at Gladden Farms will be energy-efficient and offer homebuyers the choice of professionally designed interior packages that take the guesswork out of customizing a home. The incredible array of standard features includes stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, washer, dryer, faux wood blinds on all front windows and front yard landscaping. Floor plans will range in size from 1,808 to 2,389 square feet.

“Not only are Centex homes affordably priced with impressive standard features, but we have a streamlined and efficient home-buying process, allowing for quick closing cycles to help make the dream of homeownership an immediate reality,” said Lundberg.