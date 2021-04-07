Centex Brand Continues Arizona Expansion with New Tucson Community

Gateway at Gladden Farms to serve first-time homebuyers seeking outstanding value and quality
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centex Homes is expanding its offering of affordable homes in Arizona with its first community in the greater Tucson area. Located in Marana, Arizona, Gateway at Gladden Farms will feature energy-efficient, single- and two-story home designs with built-in smart home technology and a variety of impressive amenities all available for a low monthly payment.
“The demand for affordable new homes is booming as consumers seek the benefits of homeownership while escaping the trap of continuously escalating rents,” said Rebecca Lundberg, PulteGroup’s Arizona Division President. “Gateway at Gladden Farms is a unique community that brings affordable, high-quality homes to the Tucson market in an established, amenity-rich Marana neighborhood that is close to employment, shopping and recreation.”
Homes at Gateway at Gladden Farms will be energy-efficient and offer homebuyers the choice of professionally designed interior packages that take the guesswork out of customizing a home. The incredible array of standard features includes stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, washer, dryer, faux wood blinds on all front windows and front yard landscaping. Floor plans will range in size from 1,808 to 2,389 square feet.
“Not only are Centex homes affordably priced with impressive standard features, but we have a streamlined and efficient home-buying process, allowing for quick closing cycles to help make the dream of homeownership an immediate reality,” said Lundberg.
Ideally nestled just minutes north of Tucson, this intimate Centex community of 96 homesites is two miles west of Interstate 10 via Tangerine Road in the established, master plan neighborhood of Gateway at Gladden Farms. Community amenities include miles of landscaped paseos that connect with the Marana Heritage community garden, soccer field, baseball field, basketball court, 12 playgrounds and a splash park. Residents enjoy year-round planned events, festivals, and outings.
Gateway at Gladden Farms is set to grand open in September 2021. Interested home buyers are encouraged to bookmark the Gateway at Gladden Farms website and join the Interest List to receive updates on community development, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more.
