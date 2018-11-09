DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Certificate

in Employee Relations Law Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's

offering.

The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most

comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available.

This is a 4 day seminar geared to the real-world needs of human resource

professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides "best

practices" insights and information on the full range of employee

relations law issues.

The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are

also excellent presenters. The focus is on the practical implications of

the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the

complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.

The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is designed to provide

participants with a broad base of practical knowledge in all facets of

employment law.

The Seminar Provides Participants with:



  • A comprehensive understanding of all of today's significant employment
    laws and regulations, and the ability to know what to do about them in
    their own workplace.


  • The skills to recognize and deal with problem situations. Subjects
    include coping with federal and state regulatory agencies and their
    requirements, compliance reviews and agency injunctions, negotiating
    and settling complaints, and minimizing exposure to litigation by
    learning what steps and policies to implement in the workplace.


  • Complete information regarding current and expected future
    regulations, enabling your organization to anticipate and plan for the
    future.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2f7wg/certificate_in?w=4

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related

Topics: Personnel

and Human Resources, Employment

Law

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles