DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Certificate
in Employee Relations Law Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most
comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available.
This is a 4 day seminar geared to the real-world needs of human resource
professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides "best
practices" insights and information on the full range of employee
relations law issues.
The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are
also excellent presenters. The focus is on the practical implications of
the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the
complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.
The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is designed to provide
participants with a broad base of practical knowledge in all facets of
employment law.
The Seminar Provides Participants with:
A comprehensive understanding of all of today's significant employment
laws and regulations, and the ability to know what to do about them in
their own workplace.
The skills to recognize and deal with problem situations. Subjects
include coping with federal and state regulatory agencies and their
requirements, compliance reviews and agency injunctions, negotiating
and settling complaints, and minimizing exposure to litigation by
learning what steps and policies to implement in the workplace.
Complete information regarding current and expected future
regulations, enabling your organization to anticipate and plan for the
future.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2f7wg/certificate_in?w=4
Contacts
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For
E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call
1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related
Topics: Personnel
and Human Resources, Employment
Law