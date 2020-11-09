Chasse Building Team installs hand-washing stations for kids; QT honors vets

Chasse Building Team: Throughout October, Chasse Building Team built and installed custom hand-washing stations at 13 elementary schools across Pima County, including Butterfield, Coyote Trail, Degrazia, Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, Estes, Gladden Farms, Ironwood, Picture Rocks, Quail Run, Rattle Snake, Roadrunner, Tanque Verde and Twin Peaks. The project was thanks in great part to partners RG & Sons Plumbing, Ferguson Plumbing Supply and Santa Rita Landscaping, who contributed materials toward the build. Each station allows for students to wash while safely separated and has a hose hookup so it can be moved virtually anywhere on campus.
QuikTrip: To show appreciation this Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, QuikTrip is giving a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members. By showing a military ID at checkout, members can redeem their free coffee or drink at any QT location during any hour of the day on Veterans Day.
