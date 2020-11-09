 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chasse Building Team installs hand-washing stations for kids; QT honors vets
Giving back in Southern ArizonaGiving back in Southern Arizona

Chasse Building Team installs hand-washing stations for kids; QT honors vets

Chasse Building Team installs hand-washing stations at area schools.

 CHASSE

Chasse Building Team: Throughout October, Chasse Building Team built and installed custom hand-washing stations at 13 elementary schools across Pima County, including Butterfield, Coyote Trail, Degrazia, Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, Estes, Gladden Farms, Ironwood, Picture Rocks, Quail Run, Rattle Snake, Roadrunner, Tanque Verde and Twin Peaks. The project was thanks in great part to partners RG & Sons Plumbing, Ferguson Plumbing Supply and Santa Rita Landscaping, who contributed materials toward the build. Each station allows for students to wash while safely separated and has a hose hookup so it can be moved virtually anywhere on campus.

QuikTrip: To show appreciation this Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, QuikTrip is giving a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members. By showing a military ID at checkout, members can redeem their free coffee or drink at any QT location during any hour of the day on Veterans Day.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News