With More Than 125,000 Apartments Online, Series A Investment Will
Help CheckpointID Meet Rapidly Increasing Demand and Expand Team to Fuel
Continued Growth
GOODYEAR, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckpointID,
the largest identity verification company in the multifamily space,
today announced it has closed a $1.5M Series A funding round led by RET
Ventures. CheckpointID is one of the fastest growing new companies
in the multifamily space, going from 21,000 units deployed in January
2018 to over 125,00 units by December 2018. Today’s funding will help
the Company expand its team to meet increased demand in the multifamily
industry.
CheckpointID is an ID verification service that creates
point-of-transaction transparency with customers prior to apartment
tours and move-ins. With CheckpointID, multifamily owners and operators
can securely verify all guest IDs through a simple scan, enabling asset
protection from criminals renting with a stolen identity, ensuring a
safe touring environment, and aggregating demographic data from tours to
better market properties.
“Three percent of all apartment tours begin with a forged ID, which
allows potential renters to hide everything from bad credit to a
criminal history. This endangers not only the touring agents, but also
everyone living in the entire multifamily property,” said Terry
Slattery, CEO, CheckpointID. “RET Ventures has a great track record of
helping multifamily technologies succeed and scale quickly which is why
the firm is the perfect partner to help us maintain our momentum and
better protect multifamily owners, operators, residents and their
assets.”
CheckpointID is the industry leader in recognizing sophisticated front &
back forgery methods. By matching thousands of lines of code against
government databases at machine speed, CheckpointID is able to
immediately detect inaccuracies in a potential renter’s documentation
and alert multifamily operators of the forged credentials.
“CheckpointID provides the best technology to ensure the safety and
security of multifamily operators and their residents,” said John Helm,
Managing Director, RET Ventures. “The Company is a perfect fit for our
Fund as it brings innovative technology and is led by a group of
multifamily veterans who truly understand the complex rental space.”
ABOUT CHECKPOINTID
CheckpointID is the leading ID
verification service in the multifamily industry. Headquartered in
Goodyear, Arizona, Checkpoint’s software matches thousands of lines of
code against government databases to immediately detect inaccuracies and
alert operators to fraud and other potential criminal actions.
ABOUT RETV
RET Ventures is the first industry-backed early
stage venture fund focused on helping build cutting-edge real estate
technology companies for the multifamily industry. The Firm connects the
smartest rent tech solutions with the largest network of multifamily and
single-family rental units in North America. RET Ventures works with
high quality entrepreneurs to rapidly scale their businesses by
leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its team and limited partners,
who own close to one million units. In turn, these owners receive early
access and insight into the most effective technology solutions. For
more information, please visit www.ret.vc.
