GOODYEAR, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckpointID,

the largest identity verification company in the multifamily space,

today announced it has closed a $1.5M Series A funding round led by RET

Ventures. CheckpointID is one of the fastest growing new companies

in the multifamily space, going from 21,000 units deployed in January

2018 to over 125,00 units by December 2018. Today’s funding will help

the Company expand its team to meet increased demand in the multifamily

industry.

CheckpointID is an ID verification service that creates

point-of-transaction transparency with customers prior to apartment

tours and move-ins. With CheckpointID, multifamily owners and operators

can securely verify all guest IDs through a simple scan, enabling asset

protection from criminals renting with a stolen identity, ensuring a

safe touring environment, and aggregating demographic data from tours to

better market properties.

“Three percent of all apartment tours begin with a forged ID, which

allows potential renters to hide everything from bad credit to a

criminal history. This endangers not only the touring agents, but also

everyone living in the entire multifamily property,” said Terry

Slattery, CEO, CheckpointID. “RET Ventures has a great track record of

helping multifamily technologies succeed and scale quickly which is why

the firm is the perfect partner to help us maintain our momentum and

better protect multifamily owners, operators, residents and their

assets.”

CheckpointID is the industry leader in recognizing sophisticated front &

back forgery methods. By matching thousands of lines of code against

government databases at machine speed, CheckpointID is able to

immediately detect inaccuracies in a potential renter’s documentation

and alert multifamily operators of the forged credentials.

“CheckpointID provides the best technology to ensure the safety and

security of multifamily operators and their residents,” said John Helm,

Managing Director, RET Ventures. “The Company is a perfect fit for our

Fund as it brings innovative technology and is led by a group of

multifamily veterans who truly understand the complex rental space.”

ABOUT CHECKPOINTID

CheckpointID is the leading ID

verification service in the multifamily industry. Headquartered in

Goodyear, Arizona, Checkpoint’s software matches thousands of lines of

code against government databases to immediately detect inaccuracies and

alert operators to fraud and other potential criminal actions.

ABOUT RETV

RET Ventures is the first industry-backed early

stage venture fund focused on helping build cutting-edge real estate

technology companies for the multifamily industry. The Firm connects the

smartest rent tech solutions with the largest network of multifamily and

single-family rental units in North America. RET Ventures works with

high quality entrepreneurs to rapidly scale their businesses by

leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its team and limited partners,

who own close to one million units. In turn, these owners receive early

access and insight into the most effective technology solutions. For

more information, please visit www.ret.vc.

