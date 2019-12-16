Cheers! Barrio Brewing's owners gift company to their employees

When it comes to 2019 holiday bonuses, a lot of Tucsonans are probably wishing they worked for Barrio Brewing Company.

On Monday, the Tucson-based brewery gave its 60-plus employees the company.

“This really sort of trumps everything,” Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers, said Monday, a few hours before Barrio owners Dennis and Tauna Arnold presented the holiday gift to their employees.

“Well, yeah, it will be a hard one to beat, I can probably tell you that,” Dennis Arnold said.

Beginning in January, the employees of the 12-year-old brewery will officially own it under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that the Arnolds have been working on for about a year.

“It’s a good way to go out,” said Arnold, 59, who will maintain an advisory role in the brewery after the ownership plan goes into effect; “I’ve had people who’ve been with me 25 years ... and this is a way that we could do it where everybody is going to get far more than Social Security could provide for them at the end of the day.”

Once all the business, liquor and other state and federal licenses have been transferred, employees who have been with the brewery at least five years will become vested owners.