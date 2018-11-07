CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a
presentation at the 2018 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 p.m. (MST) at The
Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the
Chemed website at www.chemed.com
(Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24
hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati,
Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com)
operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and
Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life
hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of
plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications
may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such
statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present
information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are
subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially
from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are
cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update
forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed
expectations.
Contacts
Chemed Corporation
Sherri L. Warner, 513-762-6683