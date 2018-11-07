CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a

presentation at the 2018 Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on

Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at approximately 2:15 p.m. (MST) at The

Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the

Chemed website at www.chemed.com

(Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24

hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati,

Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com)

operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and

Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life

hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of

plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications

may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such

statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present

information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances.

Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are

subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially

from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are

cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update

forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed

expectations.

Contacts

Chemed Corporation

Sherri L. Warner, 513-762-6683

