Chetu Expands Global Offices on Three Continents Amid Sustained, Rapid Growth

Opening its first UK office in late 2019, Chetu’s growth in the European, African, and Middle Eastern regions has prompted the opening of an additional office in Birmingham, England. The 1,656 square-foot space, located at 83 Hagley Road, is just one mile from Chetu’s other recently-expanded UK office and will accommodate 30 additional members of Chetu’s Europe-based team – doubling the talent base from earlier this year.

Augmenting its US team, Chetu has also opened a new West Coast base of operations in Tempe, Arizona. The 1,289 square-foot office space – located at 4667 S. Lakeshore Drive – will support over a dozen software professionals and help Chetu better service West Coast clients and businesses. This is Chetu’s first new office in the region since opening its Las Vegas software delivery center in 2009.