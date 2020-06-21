Chicago Bar closes for good citing pandemic's financial strain

Four months after it was forced to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, one of Tucson's oldest blues bars announced on Sunday that it would not be reopening.

The owners of Chicago Bar, a fixture for Tucson blues fans and musicians alike since 1978, announced the closure on Facebook, saying that the financial burden of being mostly closed since March 17 took its toll.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say Chicago Bar will not be re-opening," owner Jennifer Lorraine wrote.

The announcement came less than a month after the bar had reopened on May 24 and two weeks after owners had hinted that they were re-evaluating plans after the city imposed a curfew June 2 prompted by Tucson protests. Thousands of Tucsonans joined protestors nationwide to decry the killing of George Floyd, an African-American, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Chicago Bar at 5954 E. Speedway, which filled up with Chicago Bears fans in the fall and Chicago Cubs fans in the summertime, posted that it hoped to reopen with reduced hours the following week. Days later, though, the bar announced that "due to unprecedented circumstances," they were re-evaluating re-opening.