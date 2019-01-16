Sponsored by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Cancer Treatment Centers of
America®, proceeds will benefit Arizona’s abused and neglected children
Childhelp,
the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit advocating for abused and
neglected children, will be celebrating their Diamond
Jubilee at the 15th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on
Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Phoenician Resort.
Commemorating “60 Years of Miracles,” this sparkling celebration will
mark a significant triumph for Childhelp and the children and families
served over six decades of caring. Childhelp is honored to have Dr.
Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr.
Richard J Stephenson as returning event chairs along with Governor
Doug Ducey and Angela Ducey as honorary chairs.
“The 60th anniversary is the diamond anniversary and we know that a
diamond doesn’t start as a sparkling jewel, it is created under
pressure. We believe there is a diamond in the heart of every child and
it is our job to make these children shine,” said Childhelp Co-Founder,
Chairman & CEO Sara O’Meara.
Childhelp Co-Founder, Vice-Chairman and President Yvonne Fedderson adds,
“We are celebrating 60 years of Childhelp miracles on the national
stage, but this sensational Childhelp Diamond Jubilee is fundraising for
the programs and services right here at home in Arizona. These are our
children and they deserve an extra special miracle this year!”
From 5:30 to 11:00 p.m., the Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala will whisk
guests away, treating them to an evening of fine-dining, dancing and
world class entertainment. Melissa Peterman, best known for her role as
Barbara Jean in the hit television comedy Reba, will emcee this
year’s event. In addition, Senator Jon Kyl and Caryll Kyl will be
honored with the Childhelp Diamond Jubilee Award, and Patrick J.
McGroder III will be presented with the Childhelp Nellie Jackson Award.
It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect
in the United States and Childhelp has worked tirelessly to combat this
epidemic. The Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona is on
track to see over 8,000 children this year alone while Childhelp has
served over ten million children nationally throughout the life of the
organization.
Generous corporate sponsorship has been provided by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
and Cancer
Treatment Centers of America®. Tickets and sponsorship information
may be obtained by visiting childhelpdrivethedream.org
or by contacting Natalie Hood at nhood@childhelp.org.
About Childhelp
Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has
brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of countless
children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to
helping at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include
residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic
foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention programs, education
and training. Childhelp created the Childhelp National Day of Hope®,
held each April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month that
mobilizes Americans to join the fight against child abuse. For more
information, log on to www.childhelp.org,
Join the conversation #60yearsofmiracles #dtd2019 #drivethedreamgala
