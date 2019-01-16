Sponsored by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Cancer Treatment Centers of

the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit advocating for abused and

neglected children, will be celebrating their Diamond

Jubilee at the 15th Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on

Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Phoenician Resort.

Commemorating “60 Years of Miracles,” this sparkling celebration will

mark a significant triumph for Childhelp and the children and families

served over six decades of caring. Childhelp is honored to have Dr.

Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr.

Richard J Stephenson as returning event chairs along with Governor

Doug Ducey and Angela Ducey as honorary chairs.

“The 60th anniversary is the diamond anniversary and we know that a

diamond doesn’t start as a sparkling jewel, it is created under

pressure. We believe there is a diamond in the heart of every child and

it is our job to make these children shine,” said Childhelp Co-Founder,

Chairman & CEO Sara O’Meara.

Childhelp Co-Founder, Vice-Chairman and President Yvonne Fedderson adds,

“We are celebrating 60 years of Childhelp miracles on the national

stage, but this sensational Childhelp Diamond Jubilee is fundraising for

the programs and services right here at home in Arizona. These are our

children and they deserve an extra special miracle this year!”

From 5:30 to 11:00 p.m., the Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala will whisk

guests away, treating them to an evening of fine-dining, dancing and

world class entertainment. Melissa Peterman, best known for her role as

Barbara Jean in the hit television comedy Reba, will emcee this

year’s event. In addition, Senator Jon Kyl and Caryll Kyl will be

honored with the Childhelp Diamond Jubilee Award, and Patrick J.

McGroder III will be presented with the Childhelp Nellie Jackson Award.

It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect

in the United States and Childhelp has worked tirelessly to combat this

epidemic. The Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona is on

track to see over 8,000 children this year alone while Childhelp has

served over ten million children nationally throughout the life of the

organization.

Generous corporate sponsorship has been provided by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

and Cancer

Treatment Centers of America®. Tickets and sponsorship information

may be obtained by visiting childhelpdrivethedream.org

or by contacting Natalie Hood at nhood@childhelp.org.

About Childhelp

Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp has

brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of countless

children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to

helping at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include

residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic

foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention programs, education

and training. Childhelp created the Childhelp National Day of Hope®,

held each April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month that

mobilizes Americans to join the fight against child abuse. For more

information, log on to www.childhelp.org,

facebook.com/childhelp

or twitter.com/childhelp.

Join the conversation #60yearsofmiracles #dtd2019 #drivethedreamgala

