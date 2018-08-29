UnitedHealthcare helps improve access to eye care and raises
eye-health awareness during back-to-school season
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix-area children received free comprehensive eye exams and glasses
donations as part of a back-to-school eye-health event. The exams were
conducted by board-certified optometrists at the Alhambra Family
Resource Center using the Eye Care 4 Kids mobile clinic, and any child
with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of
glasses during a follow-up visit.
The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits
in cities across the country to coordinate free comprehensive eye exams,
vision screenings and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids in Arizona
received a $5,000 grant for the local event. This builds on an existing community
investment in Arizona to improve eye care with VisionQuest
20/20, which showcased its “gamified” screenings at the Alhambra
event.
