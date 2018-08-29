  • UnitedHealthcare helps improve access to eye care and raises
    eye-health awareness during back-to-school season

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix-area children received free comprehensive eye exams and glasses

donations as part of a back-to-school eye-health event. The exams were

conducted by board-certified optometrists at the Alhambra Family

Resource Center using the Eye Care 4 Kids mobile clinic, and any child

with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of

glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits

in cities across the country to coordinate free comprehensive eye exams,

vision screenings and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids in Arizona

received a $5,000 grant for the local event. This builds on an existing community

investment in Arizona to improve eye care with VisionQuest

20/20, which showcased its “gamified” screenings at the Alhambra

event.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare

is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the

health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care

experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining

trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States,

UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for

individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and

contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care

professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people

through owned and operated health care facilities in South America.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:

UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit

UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or

follow @UHC on Twitter.

Contacts

UnitedHealthcare

Lisa Contreras, 602-255-7068

lisa_contreras@uhc.com

