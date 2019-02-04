BOSTON & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHMWarnick,
the preeminent asset manager and business advisor to the hotel
investment community, announced today it has expanded its accounting
services available to asset management clients. While the company
previously offered accounting services on a request-only basis, this
marks CHMWarnick’s formal entry into the space, making it the only
third-party hotel asset management company providing full owner-entity
accounting capabilities.
“Most hotel operators account purely for hotel operations, which is only
one facet of the decision-making process affecting the overall
investment,” said Chad Crandell, CEO and managing director, CHMWarnick.
“Owners still are responsible for a variety of accounting requirements,
including fixed asset accounting, debt and equity activity and managing
cash flow after debt service. In more complex ownership structures,
there is a need to account for any REIT operating leases and coordinate
audit and tax compliance. This gap in services is often overlooked when
the deal is initially put together. While some hotel investors can
perform these functions in-house, many cannot – and some do not want to
add the accounting infrastructure to do so. This level of disconnect can
have a noticeable negative impact on an investment’s bottom line, so
we’ve created a package of specialized accounting services to assist
owners through all stages of investment, from acquisition through
disposition.”
CHMWarnick’s ownership accounting services include:
Hotel partnership and corporation books and records maintenance;
Fixed asset accounting;
Cash flow forecasting;
Audit, tax and debt compliance;
Acquisition and disposition proration language for purchase and sale
agreements, as well as related calculations;
Bond indenture compliance and forecasting (for publicly-owned hotels);
Custom engagements.
“CHMWarnick is the first and currently only asset management firm that
provides a full suite of accounting services tailored to hotel owners,”
said Celeste Cloutier Ledoux, CPA, CFO and managing director,
CHMWarnick. “We view accounting as a critical pillar in providing
comprehensive services to the hotel investment community, and it’s
something owners need to consider. While we have been providing various
accounting services upon request since 2001, we’ve more recently
expanded our offering based on investor response to the value we’ve been
able to achieve through our efforts and expertise.”
Having this accounting expertise in-house also has proven to further
elevate the firm’s asset management capabilities and effectiveness in
delivering value for hotel owners.
“Close collaboration between our accounting and asset management teams
allows for creative strategies surrounding cash planning, capital
expenditures, brand matters, taxes and insurance, to name a few,” Ledoux
noted. “This synergy provides enhanced results and earlier detection of
issues surrounding cash flow that can be mitigated or, at minimum,
planned for by ownership, which is often overlooked as part of the
typical asset management function.”
CHMWarnick’s accounting professionals specialize in hospitality real
estate and can provide services in five different languages. The team
provides ownership accounting services for a wide range of clients with
hotels comprising over 10,000 guestrooms. These include simple to highly
complex entity structures, such as REITs, public bond financed hotels
and foreign investment entities.
Ledoux brings a CPA designation and 25 years’ experience to her role as
chief financial officer for CHMWarnick. She has experience with a
multitude of ownership structures, including pension funds, REITs, joint
ventures, LLCs, partnerships and corporations, and is familiar with the
accounting systems and reports generated by all major brands. Ledoux’s
expertise includes balance sheet review, audit oversight, contract and
loan compliance, working capital and creative cost savings/risk
mitigation strategies. She has actively participated in hotel
refinancing efforts for multiple portfolios and is experienced in hotel
transactions, including document review, proration calculation and
promote planning. She is a member of the AICPA, a regular speaker at
industry conferences and a contributing author on hospitality industry
finance and accounting issues.
