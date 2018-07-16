BOSTON & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHMWarnick,

the preeminent hotel asset management and owner advisory services

company, announced today the launch of Proph+IT™, a revolutionary

technology platform that harnesses the power of big data from an

ownership lens to optimize hospitality investments and has the potential

to redefine asset management as the industry knows it today.

“For years now, the hospitality industry has been struggling with big

data, from how to acquire it to who owns it and to how to truly use it

to one’s advantage,” said Fern Kanter, managing director/EVP of

CHMWarnick and strategic lead on the Proph+IT™ initiative. “Proph+IT™

was created specifically to take large amounts of property data and

distill it through an ownership lens, to effectively and strategically

utilize the information. With this platform, our asset management team

can quickly and confidently analyze information, including automated

alerts of trends and key variances, to better focus on a property’s

profitability and value enhancement.”

Proph+IT™ was custom developed to create the ultimate asset management

tool. Data is provided directly from management companies, populated

with millions of data points from each hotel’s trial balance, across

historical and current monthly financial data, as well as forecasted

performance. This data is then automatically coded to CHMWarnick’s chart

of accounts, making it the most detailed benchmarking and analytics

available within hotel

asset management today. The platform was created to evaluate

numerous industry issues, including gaining complete financial data

access beyond the typical “owner’s package P&L” and affording the most

comprehensive and intuitive analysis and monitoring system of financial

performance trends possible today.

“Automation and comparability of data represent a significant

advancement, but this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of

realizing our new data-driven capabilities. Proph+IT™ puts the data in

the hands of the experts, and our ability to cross-tabulate data points

and follow trends on a multi-dimensional basis gives us, and by

extension our owners, insight into a whole new realm of thinking about

the operating model,” added Kanter.

“Proph+IT™ immediately raises the industry bar for asset management

technology and the ability to achieve results,” said Chad Crandell,

managing director and CEO of CHMWarnick. “While benchmarking has always

been a core practice of ours for identifying opportunities, the size and

scale of our asset management portfolio

today has given way to a whole new opportunity for benchmarking and

evaluating profit contribution across all areas of the operation and

influencing future performance. Having been the first company dedicated

to third-party hotel asset management almost 20 years ago, this is a

natural next step for CHMWarnick to set a higher standard within the

industry and establish ‘asset management 2.0.’ With an ever more complex

hotel operating environment and expense growth often outpacing revenue

gains, we have created a platform that allows us to connect the dots

faster to make strategic decisions that positively impact value and

monitor initiatives in real time on behalf of our owners.”

The proprietary platform, available exclusively to CHMWarnick clients,

draws from a database of more than 3.5 million data points, with

approximately 150,000 to 300,000 data points added each month. The

system ultimately will track all current and new hotels that come into

CHMWarnick’s asset management platform, as well as data provided by

major brand operators and third-party managers, alike.

“Fully integrated, the system will comprise more than 70 hotels,

including full-service, select-service, convention, luxury,

union/non-union hotels and destination resorts, providing incredible

benchmarking capabilities and efficiencies, saving the roughly

2,000-man-hours required annually just to produce models and reports for

assets in their current form,” said Dan Lomartra, CHMWarnick associate

and lead programmer of Proph+IT™. “Once you factor in time saved

producing portfolio-wide analyses, benchmarking and expanding versions

of current reports, we’re talking vastly improved speed with respect to

identifying opportunities across our asset management portfolio. This

creates considerably more time to dedicate to examining trends and

drawing correlations from data, rather than inputting. Furthermore,

we’ve effectively reduced the average window by which asset managers can

access property data each month by about ten days through this

automation. Proph+IT™ saves time by accessing and synthesizing a trove

of data in a fraction of the time. This platform will revolutionize

hotel asset management as we know it.”

About CHMWarnick

CHMWarnick is the preeminent provider of hotel asset management and

owner advisory services. The company asset manages over 70 hotels

comprising approximately 29,000 rooms valued at roughly $15 billion and

is advising on development projects valued at over $2 billion.

CHMWarnick’s hotel

owner advisory services include asset management, hotel planning and

development, acquisition due diligence, owner-entity accounting,

management/operator selection and negotiation, capital planning and

disposition strategy. CHMWarnick is the thought

leader in hotel ownership issues and asset management practices, and

has eight offices nationwide, including locations in Boston, New York,

Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, San Francisco and

Honolulu. For more information, contact 978.522.7002 or visit www.CHMWarnick.com.

For the latest company news, follow CHMWarnick on Twitter @CHMWarnick

and LinkedIn.

