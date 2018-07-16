BOSTON & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHMWarnick,
the preeminent hotel asset management and owner advisory services
company, announced today the launch of Proph+IT™, a revolutionary
technology platform that harnesses the power of big data from an
ownership lens to optimize hospitality investments and has the potential
to redefine asset management as the industry knows it today.
“For years now, the hospitality industry has been struggling with big
data, from how to acquire it to who owns it and to how to truly use it
to one’s advantage,” said Fern Kanter, managing director/EVP of
CHMWarnick and strategic lead on the Proph+IT™ initiative. “Proph+IT™
was created specifically to take large amounts of property data and
distill it through an ownership lens, to effectively and strategically
utilize the information. With this platform, our asset management team
can quickly and confidently analyze information, including automated
alerts of trends and key variances, to better focus on a property’s
profitability and value enhancement.”
Proph+IT™ was custom developed to create the ultimate asset management
tool. Data is provided directly from management companies, populated
with millions of data points from each hotel’s trial balance, across
historical and current monthly financial data, as well as forecasted
performance. This data is then automatically coded to CHMWarnick’s chart
of accounts, making it the most detailed benchmarking and analytics
available within hotel
asset management today. The platform was created to evaluate
numerous industry issues, including gaining complete financial data
access beyond the typical “owner’s package P&L” and affording the most
comprehensive and intuitive analysis and monitoring system of financial
performance trends possible today.
“Automation and comparability of data represent a significant
advancement, but this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of
realizing our new data-driven capabilities. Proph+IT™ puts the data in
the hands of the experts, and our ability to cross-tabulate data points
and follow trends on a multi-dimensional basis gives us, and by
extension our owners, insight into a whole new realm of thinking about
the operating model,” added Kanter.
“Proph+IT™ immediately raises the industry bar for asset management
technology and the ability to achieve results,” said Chad Crandell,
managing director and CEO of CHMWarnick. “While benchmarking has always
been a core practice of ours for identifying opportunities, the size and
scale of our asset management portfolio
today has given way to a whole new opportunity for benchmarking and
evaluating profit contribution across all areas of the operation and
influencing future performance. Having been the first company dedicated
to third-party hotel asset management almost 20 years ago, this is a
natural next step for CHMWarnick to set a higher standard within the
industry and establish ‘asset management 2.0.’ With an ever more complex
hotel operating environment and expense growth often outpacing revenue
gains, we have created a platform that allows us to connect the dots
faster to make strategic decisions that positively impact value and
monitor initiatives in real time on behalf of our owners.”
The proprietary platform, available exclusively to CHMWarnick clients,
draws from a database of more than 3.5 million data points, with
approximately 150,000 to 300,000 data points added each month. The
system ultimately will track all current and new hotels that come into
CHMWarnick’s asset management platform, as well as data provided by
major brand operators and third-party managers, alike.
“Fully integrated, the system will comprise more than 70 hotels,
including full-service, select-service, convention, luxury,
union/non-union hotels and destination resorts, providing incredible
benchmarking capabilities and efficiencies, saving the roughly
2,000-man-hours required annually just to produce models and reports for
assets in their current form,” said Dan Lomartra, CHMWarnick associate
and lead programmer of Proph+IT™. “Once you factor in time saved
producing portfolio-wide analyses, benchmarking and expanding versions
of current reports, we’re talking vastly improved speed with respect to
identifying opportunities across our asset management portfolio. This
creates considerably more time to dedicate to examining trends and
drawing correlations from data, rather than inputting. Furthermore,
we’ve effectively reduced the average window by which asset managers can
access property data each month by about ten days through this
automation. Proph+IT™ saves time by accessing and synthesizing a trove
of data in a fraction of the time. This platform will revolutionize
hotel asset management as we know it.”
About CHMWarnick
CHMWarnick is the preeminent provider of hotel asset management and
owner advisory services. The company asset manages over 70 hotels
comprising approximately 29,000 rooms valued at roughly $15 billion and
is advising on development projects valued at over $2 billion.
CHMWarnick’s hotel
owner advisory services include asset management, hotel planning and
development, acquisition due diligence, owner-entity accounting,
management/operator selection and negotiation, capital planning and
disposition strategy. CHMWarnick is the thought
leader in hotel ownership issues and asset management practices, and
has eight offices nationwide, including locations in Boston, New York,
Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, San Francisco and
Honolulu. For more information, contact 978.522.7002 or visit www.CHMWarnick.com.
Contacts
Daly Gray Public Relations
Chris Daly, 703-435-6293