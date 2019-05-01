Hotel Asset Management Expert to Expand Midwest Presence with
Chicago Office
CHICAGO & BOSTON & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHMWarnick,
hotel asset manager and business advisor to the hospitality investment
community, announced today Diane Tanner Fox, CHAM (Certified Hotel Asset
Manager), has been named senior vice-president. In her new role, Fox
will be responsible for maintaining and strengthening CHMWarnick’s
Midwestern presence through the establishment of a Chicago office.
“Diane is a highly-respected industry executive whose vast experience,
capabilities and impressive track record of maximizing all aspects of
hospitality real estate makes her a valuable addition to our team,” said
Chad Crandell, CEO and managing director, CHMWarnick. “Her two-plus
decades of hotel investment experience include numerous roles, ranging
from acquisition and development to hotel asset management for both
public and private entities. She brings a multifaceted dimension to
CHMWarnick, having successfully enhanced the value of hotels and
portfolios within luxury, select- and full-service segments.”
Fox has asset managed hotels, resorts and large-scale portfolios in
primary and secondary markets across the country, with more than a
decade in the Midwest, representing knowledge and experience in an
important region for CHMWarnick clients. Roughly a quarter of the 70
hotels and 29,000 rooms in CHMWarnick’s asset management portfolio are
located in the Midwest, including some of the country’s leading
convention center headquarter hotels, such as the Hyatt Regency and
Marriott Marquis at Chicago’s McCormick Place, Hilton Cleveland
Downtown, Hilton Des Moines Downtown and the Detroit Marriott at the
Renaissance Center.
“Diane brings tremendous versatility to our group, both in terms of
product tier and market experience with firm roots in the Midwest. While
CHMWarnick has actively asset managed properties throughout the region
since 1998, the recent surge in hotel development and client investment
activity in the Midwest makes this the ideal time for us to establish an
office in the Chicago area. Diane is a strategic hire, one of the best
in the business, and the perfect candidate to enhance our team to drive
value for our hotel investment clients in the Midwest and beyond,”
remarked Rich Warnick, co-chairman and managing director of CHMWarnick.
Most recently, Fox served as executive vice-president of a national
hotel asset management firm, where she oversaw the company’s West Coast
portfolio of 14 hotels totaling approximately $1 billion in asset value.
Prior to that, she held the position of senior vice-president of asset
management with Waterton, a Chicago-based real estate investment and
property management company with a focus on U.S. hospitality,
multifamily and senior living properties. While there, she was
responsible for a portfolio of 10 hotels totaling approximately $500
million in value. Fox also has worked for such prestigious organizations
as Clarion Partners as senior vice-president of asset management, Hilton
Hotels Corporation as vice-president of development for the
south-central region, and CNL Hospitality Corporation as vice-president
of portfolio management. She is an active member of HAMA (Hospitality
Asset Managers Association) and represents the seventh member of
CHMWarnick’s professional team to hold the coveted CHAM designation, an
advanced certification in hotel asset management held only by 39
individuals worldwide.
Fox graduated from Cleveland State University with an M.A. in public
administration and a joint B.A. in business administration and marketing.
“CHMWarnick has a tremendous team and unmatched coast-to-coast presence
in the third-party asset management field,” Fox said. “The CHMWarnick
team is focused on delivering the best results for their clients. They
have created an organization focused on value creation by building out a
team of seasoned asset managers who cross-share ideas and best
practices. Also, they have invested in developing Proph+IT, a technology
platform that allows the asset management team access to
state-of-the-art detailed benchmarking and analytics. I look forward to
helping further establish our Midwestern footprint as we continue to
grow.”
