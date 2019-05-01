Hotel Asset Management Expert to Expand Midwest Presence with

Chicago Office

CHICAGO & BOSTON & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHMWarnick,

hotel asset manager and business advisor to the hospitality investment

community, announced today Diane Tanner Fox, CHAM (Certified Hotel Asset

Manager), has been named senior vice-president. In her new role, Fox

will be responsible for maintaining and strengthening CHMWarnick’s

Midwestern presence through the establishment of a Chicago office.

“Diane is a highly-respected industry executive whose vast experience,

capabilities and impressive track record of maximizing all aspects of

hospitality real estate makes her a valuable addition to our team,” said

Chad Crandell, CEO and managing director, CHMWarnick. “Her two-plus

decades of hotel investment experience include numerous roles, ranging

from acquisition and development to hotel asset management for both

public and private entities. She brings a multifaceted dimension to

CHMWarnick, having successfully enhanced the value of hotels and

portfolios within luxury, select- and full-service segments.”

Fox has asset managed hotels, resorts and large-scale portfolios in

primary and secondary markets across the country, with more than a

decade in the Midwest, representing knowledge and experience in an

important region for CHMWarnick clients. Roughly a quarter of the 70

hotels and 29,000 rooms in CHMWarnick’s asset management portfolio are

located in the Midwest, including some of the country’s leading

convention center headquarter hotels, such as the Hyatt Regency and

Marriott Marquis at Chicago’s McCormick Place, Hilton Cleveland

Downtown, Hilton Des Moines Downtown and the Detroit Marriott at the

Renaissance Center.

“Diane brings tremendous versatility to our group, both in terms of

product tier and market experience with firm roots in the Midwest. While

CHMWarnick has actively asset managed properties throughout the region

since 1998, the recent surge in hotel development and client investment

activity in the Midwest makes this the ideal time for us to establish an

office in the Chicago area. Diane is a strategic hire, one of the best

in the business, and the perfect candidate to enhance our team to drive

value for our hotel investment clients in the Midwest and beyond,”

remarked Rich Warnick, co-chairman and managing director of CHMWarnick.

Most recently, Fox served as executive vice-president of a national

hotel asset management firm, where she oversaw the company’s West Coast

portfolio of 14 hotels totaling approximately $1 billion in asset value.

Prior to that, she held the position of senior vice-president of asset

management with Waterton, a Chicago-based real estate investment and

property management company with a focus on U.S. hospitality,

multifamily and senior living properties. While there, she was

responsible for a portfolio of 10 hotels totaling approximately $500

million in value. Fox also has worked for such prestigious organizations

as Clarion Partners as senior vice-president of asset management, Hilton

Hotels Corporation as vice-president of development for the

south-central region, and CNL Hospitality Corporation as vice-president

of portfolio management. She is an active member of HAMA (Hospitality

Asset Managers Association) and represents the seventh member of

CHMWarnick’s professional team to hold the coveted CHAM designation, an

advanced certification in hotel asset management held only by 39

individuals worldwide.

Fox graduated from Cleveland State University with an M.A. in public

administration and a joint B.A. in business administration and marketing.

“CHMWarnick has a tremendous team and unmatched coast-to-coast presence

in the third-party asset management field,” Fox said. “The CHMWarnick

team is focused on delivering the best results for their clients. They

have created an organization focused on value creation by building out a

team of seasoned asset managers who cross-share ideas and best

practices. Also, they have invested in developing Proph+IT, a technology

platform that allows the asset management team access to

state-of-the-art detailed benchmarking and analytics. I look forward to

helping further establish our Midwestern footprint as we continue to

grow.”

About CHMWarnick

CHMWarnick is the preeminent provider of hotel asset management and

owner advisory services. The company asset manages over 70 hotels

comprising approximately 29,000 rooms valued at roughly $15 billion and

is advising on development projects valued at over $2 billion.

CHMWarnick’s hotel

owner advisory services include asset management, hotel planning and

development, acquisition due diligence, owner-entity accounting,

management/operator selection and negotiation, capital planning and

disposition strategy. CHMWarnick is the thought

leader in hotel ownership issues and asset management practices, and

has ten offices nationwide, including locations in Boston, Chicago, New

York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, San Francisco,

Honolulu and Washington, D.C. For more information, contact 978.522.7002

or visit www.CHMWarnick.com.

For the latest company news, follow CHMWarnick on Twitter @CHMWarnick

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Chris Daly, Daly Gray Public Relations

chris@dalygray.com

703-435-6293

