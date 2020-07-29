Chris Werpy Joins PlanetOne Executive Leadership Team as COO

Tech and telecom leader ready to amplify “all we do every day, and in every way” to accelerate the success of PlanetOne and its channel partners
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Channel--Taking its energy and execution to epic levels, PlanetOne today announced the appointment of Chris Werpy to Chief Operating Officer (COO).
“Werpy’s appointment is huge, and comes at a time when many others in and around our industry are scaling back operations and moving the goal posts,” says Ted Schuman, Founder and CEO, PlanetOne. “Our numbers are growing and our forecast is full speed ahead. Werpy’s arrival is perfectly timed and a clear signal to our partners and preferred providers just how serious we are about scaling their success, adding more solutions expertise to our bench, and elevating our service excellence.”
Werpy joins PlanetOne from preferred provider and true pioneer in software-defined networking Masergy Communications. During his 13+ year career at Masergy, Werpy served as a key member of the executive leadership team, and held varying roles including most recently senior vice president of solutions and services, where he led multiple organizations including Client Services, Solutions Engineering and Emerging Markets. “It was an honor to be a part of Masergy for so many years,” notes Werpy. “I am forever indebted to the company and the employees for all that we accomplished together, and look forward to building on the successful relationship between our two companies and mutual channel partners.”
In his new role at PlanetOne Werpy takes ownership of the strategic direction, plan and performance of PlanetOne’s overall operations. He also contributes greatly to the company’s competitive “work hard, play hard” culture, as well as the experience of PlanetOne’s rapidly expanding North America partner base and more than 250 providers. With 20+ years of experience in business development, operations, sales and technology, Werpy oversees PlanetOne’s executive leadership team and works side-by-side with Schuman.
“Ted and the PlanetOne team – at every level within the organization – are extremely successful for all the right reasons,” says Werpy. “What’s always kept me close to PlanetOne has been the people and their drive to work harder together, step up to the plate, solve problems and create opportunity for their partners and providers.”
Founded in 1992, PlanetOne’s business model thrives on growth and continued investment in what matters most for the people and organizations they employ and serve. “I’m thrilled to be a part of PlanetOne’s team and help lead the team and our channel partners to epic levels by amplifying all we do every day, and in every way possible,” concludes Werpy.
About PlanetOne
PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2018, PlanetOne was named one of the Best Places to Work by The Business Intelligence Group. Since 2017, the company has been honored as one of the “Nation’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” by the National Association for Business Resources. In 2015 and 2017, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and has been recognized as one of Arizona’s largest privately-held companies as part of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program, since 2016. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has also been included in CRN’s Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide and Cloud Partner Program Guides. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.
