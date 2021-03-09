Christiansen Joins Renalogic, Brings Powerhouse Experience as The Industry Undergoes Transformational Change

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renalogic, Inc., the industry leader in dialysis risk management and cost containment, announced today that John R. Christiansen has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Legal Risk and Strategy. The announcement comes on the heels of their recently announced partnership with Carrick Capital Partners, which will build on Renalogic’s market leading position.
Christiansen began providing legal counsel to the company nearly 20 years ago, when it was founded with one mission- to reduce the risk associated with catastrophic dialysis claims. Today, Renalogic has grown to offer the industry’s most comprehensive approach to reducing massive risks associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and dialysis.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome John to the in-house team,” Lisa Moody, Renalogic CEO said. “He’s been a trusted advisor for so long, it’s difficult to overstate John’s contributions to the industry regarding ERISA, self-funded plans, and risk management. His leadership in creating the most defensible repricing methodology for Renalogic makes John an excellent addition to our team.”
“Renalogic has been able to achieve what others cannot. We are a mission-driven organization, determined to reduce risk for plans and their members,” John Christiansen said. “The next five years of industry transformation will determine the next 50 years for health plans facing catastrophic dialysis claims. I am excited to come fully on board, as Renalogic is a leader in the good fight to protect health plans and their members.”
Christiansen, who began his law career in 1985, has a combined emphasis on self-insured health plans and health information technology issues. After practicing in large, national law firm and consulting firm environments for many years, John formed Christiansen IT Law in 2005 to practice more flexibly and serve his clients more directly and personally.
Recent Circuit Court rulings are changing the rules for dialysis benefits. The Amy’s Kitchen ruling from the 9th Circuit Court effectively established Renalogic’s dialysis claims repricing methodology as a safe harbor against Medicare Secondary Payor lawsuits. This is especially important given other rulings which put plans at new financial risk using other dialysis claims repricing methodologies.
About Renalogic, Inc
Renalogic has been the industry leader in dialysis cost containment for nearly 20 years and continues to innovate through the impact of the Kidney Dialysis Avoidance Program. We continue to revolutionize the industry by delivering predictive analytics to identify the progression of the disease, simplifying the costs and clinical complexities of chronic kidney disease to make a positive impact and reduce the dialysis incidence rate in every population we touch. Every chronic condition leading to End Stage Renal Disease is manageable and even preventable when identified early. For more information, please visit https://renalogic.com/.
