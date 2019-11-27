PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There are deep discounts on Chromebooks and netbooks for Black Friday 2019. Acer, Samsung, Dell, and Lenovo have all significantly reduced prices. There’s even an offer available for a Chromebook for $89. Deal Answers lists the best Chromebook deals below:
Save up to $50 on the Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC
Save up to $70 on the Samsung Notebook Flash Memory 4 GB, Storage 64 GB eMMC
Save up to $300 on the Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage)
Save up to $170 on the Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 128GB SSD
Save up to $100 on the Lenovo 2-in-1 11.6" Touch-Screen Chromebook
Save up to $100 on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Atom x5 - 4GB Memory
Save up to $100 on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Atom x5 - 2GB Memory
Chromebooks are a popular way to get online for people on a budget or with limited computing needs. Chromebooks usually have limited storage and RAM. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Chromebooks run Chrome OS, which is an operating system for budget laptops. It is focused around the Internet browser, although there are numerous apps that can be downloaded to make it more powerful.
Choosing a Chromebook
Screen size is often the first consideration for people purchasing netbooks. After that, many people look at the hard drive space if they intend to store documents or photos on the device. Many Chromebook users rely on cloud storage for most of their larger files and only store limited data on the device itself. This can potentially keep your data more secure.
Quantities are sure to be limited for Chromebooks during Black Friday. Sales dates vary depending on the store and it’s recommended that people compare multiple stores for the best price. It’s not known which of these models, if any, will be discounted for Cyber Monday.
