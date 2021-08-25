CIM Group Acquires Newly Constructed 450,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Goodyear, Arizona

“We believe demand for well-located, modern industrial facilities will continue to rise as the movement of goods across the country escalates to meet ongoing needs of retailers to fulfill customer orders quickly and efficiently,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “This acquisition adds to CIM’s portfolio of industrial facilities in key markets that support logistics solutions and the last mile connection.”

Goodyear is located in Phoenix’s southwest valley and provides proximity to Southern California which has proven to drive strong demand from both e-commerce and regional distribution centers for tenants focused on low cost of labor, cost of power, and a business-friendly climate.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group