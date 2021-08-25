CIM Group Acquires Newly Constructed 450,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Goodyear, Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has acquired 2250 S. Litchfield Rd., a newly constructed 450,619-square-foot industrial building adjacent to the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona.
The state-of-the-art crossdock industrial facility features 36-foot clear heights,190-foot truck courts, and ample auto and trailer parking on a 29.2-acre site. The property is the largest available site with rail access east of Loop 303, a major connector for the movement of goods in Phoenix.
2250 S. Litchfield Rd. is currently vacant and located in a designated Foreign Trade Zone with excellent access to multiple modes of transportation, including proximity to the I-10 freeway with a direct connection to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Loop 303, Union Pacific Railroad, and Sky Harbor International Airport.
“We believe demand for well-located, modern industrial facilities will continue to rise as the movement of goods across the country escalates to meet ongoing needs of retailers to fulfill customer orders quickly and efficiently,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “This acquisition adds to CIM’s portfolio of industrial facilities in key markets that support logistics solutions and the last mile connection.”
Goodyear is located in Phoenix’s southwest valley and provides proximity to Southern California which has proven to drive strong demand from both e-commerce and regional distribution centers for tenants focused on low cost of labor, cost of power, and a business-friendly climate.
For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.
