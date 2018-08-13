PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust V, Inc. (“CCPT V” or the
“Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment
trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial
real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the
second quarter of 2018. CCPT V is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM
Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure
owner, operator and lender.
As of July 31, 2018, CCPT V’s portfolio consisted of 140 properties
encompassing approximately 3.4 million gross rentable square feet of
commercial space across 33 states with a total purchase price of
approximately $675.6 million, which includes certain acquisition-related
expenses that were capitalized. As of June 30, 2018, portfolio tenants
represented 115 concepts and 26 industry sectors.
Results and Accomplishments for the Second Quarter 2018
Approximately 39.0% of CCPT V’s portfolio was leased to
investment-grade rated tenants.
CCPT V’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 10.5
years with 98.5% of properties leased.
The Company acquired two single-tenant retail properties during the
second quarter of 2018 for a total purchase price of $32.4 million,
representing 138,000 square feet. The properties are leased to BJ’s
Wholesale Club in Fort Myers, FL and Duluth Trading Company in Denton,
TX.
Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
$13.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25.2% from the
same period in 2017.
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018
Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately
133,000 shares for $2.9 million at an average per share price of
$22.07 pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program.
About Cole Credit Property Trust V
CCPT V is a public,
non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns and operates
income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties subject to
long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants.
CCPT V seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real estate
assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility
and the potential for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCPT V
is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.
About CIM Group®
CIM is a
community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and
lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion of projects in
communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and its
partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise
includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,
finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban real assets,
net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. CIM seeks to
maximize its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise by
creating value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For
more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
