PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust V, Inc. (“CCPT V” or the

“Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment

trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial

real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the

second quarter of 2018. CCPT V is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM

Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure

owner, operator and lender.

As of July 31, 2018, CCPT V’s portfolio consisted of 140 properties

encompassing approximately 3.4 million gross rentable square feet of

commercial space across 33 states with a total purchase price of

approximately $675.6 million, which includes certain acquisition-related

expenses that were capitalized. As of June 30, 2018, portfolio tenants

represented 115 concepts and 26 industry sectors.

Results and Accomplishments for the Second Quarter 2018



  • Approximately 39.0% of CCPT V’s portfolio was leased to
    investment-grade rated tenants.


  • CCPT V’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 10.5
    years with 98.5% of properties leased.


  • The Company acquired two single-tenant retail properties during the
    second quarter of 2018 for a total purchase price of $32.4 million,
    representing 138,000 square feet. The properties are leased to BJ’s
    Wholesale Club in Fort Myers, FL and Duluth Trading Company in Denton,
    TX.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
    $13.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25.2% from the
    same period in 2017.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately
    133,000 shares for $2.9 million at an average per share price of
    $22.07 pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program.

About Cole Credit Property Trust V

CCPT V is a public,

non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns and operates

income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties subject to

long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants.

CCPT V seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real estate

assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility

and the potential for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCPT V

is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a

community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and

lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion of projects in

communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and its

partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise

includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,

finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban real assets,

net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. CIM seeks to

maximize its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise by

creating value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For

more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in

this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered

forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect CCPT V’s expectations

regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number

of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially from those contained in the

forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “expects,”

“anticipates,” “assumes,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,”

“plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and

similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and

uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled

“Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These factors should not be

construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other

cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the

Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to

publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a

result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

For CCPT V

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

