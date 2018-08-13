PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc. (“CCPT IV” or
the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment
trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial
real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the
second quarter of 2018. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM
Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure
owner, operator and lender.
As of June 30, 2018, CCPT IV’s portfolio consisted of 897 properties
encompassing approximately 26.8 million gross rentable square feet of
commercial space across 45 states with a total purchase price of
approximately $5.0 billion, which includes certain external
acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants
represented 574 concepts and 35 industry sectors.
Results and Accomplishments for the Second Quarter 2018
Approximately 39.1% of CCPT IV’s portfolio was leased to
investment-grade rated tenants.
CCPT IV’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.3
years with 96.3% of properties leased.
Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
$107.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 2.8% from the
same period in 2017.
Disposed of 11 properties for a gross sales price of $15.9 million,
resulting in proceeds of $15.5 million after closing costs and a gain
of $2.0 million.
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018
Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately 2.5
million shares pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program for
$23.2 million (at an average price per share of $9.37).
About Cole Credit Property Trust IV
CCPT IV is a public,
non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns and operates
income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties subject to
long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants.
CCPT IV seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real estate
assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility
and the potential for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCPT IV
is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.
About CIM Group®
CIM is a
community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and
lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion of projects in
communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and its
partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise
includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,
finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban real assets,
net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. CIM seeks to
maximize its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise by
creating value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For
more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
