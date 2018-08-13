PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc. (“CCPT IV” or

the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment

trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial

real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the

second quarter of 2018. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM

Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure

owner, operator and lender.

As of June 30, 2018, CCPT IV’s portfolio consisted of 897 properties

encompassing approximately 26.8 million gross rentable square feet of

commercial space across 45 states with a total purchase price of

approximately $5.0 billion, which includes certain external

acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants

represented 574 concepts and 35 industry sectors.

Results and Accomplishments for the Second Quarter 2018



  • Approximately 39.1% of CCPT IV’s portfolio was leased to
    investment-grade rated tenants.


  • CCPT IV’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.3
    years with 96.3% of properties leased.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
    $107.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 2.8% from the
    same period in 2017.


  • Disposed of 11 properties for a gross sales price of $15.9 million,
    resulting in proceeds of $15.5 million after closing costs and a gain
    of $2.0 million.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately 2.5
    million shares pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program for
    $23.2 million (at an average price per share of $9.37).

About Cole Credit Property Trust IV

CCPT IV is a public,

non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns and operates

income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties subject to

long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants.

CCPT IV seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real estate

assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility

and the potential for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCPT IV

is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a

community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and

lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion of projects in

communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and its

partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad in-house expertise

includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development,

finance, leasing and asset management experience in urban real assets,

net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. CIM seeks to

maximize its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise by

creating value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For

more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in

this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered

forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect CCPT IV’s expectations

regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number

of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially from those contained in the

forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “expects,”

“anticipates,” “assumes,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,”

“plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and

similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and

uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled

“Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These factors should not be

construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other

cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the

Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to

publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a

result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

For CCPT IV

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles