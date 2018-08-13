PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier today, Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III), Inc. (“CCIT

III” or the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate

investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease

commercial real estate across the office and industrial sectors, filed

its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission (“SEC”) for the second quarter of 2018. CCIT III is sponsored

by an affiliate of CIM Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real

estate and infrastructure owner, operator and lender.

As of June 30, 2018, CCIT III’s portfolio consisted of two properties

encompassing approximately 391,000 gross rentable square feet of

commercial space across two states with a total purchase price of

approximately $49.6 million, which includes certain external

acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants

represented two concepts and one industry sector.

Results and Accomplishments for the Second Quarter 2018



  • CCIT III’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately
    10.2 years with 100% of properties leased.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately
    $1.1 million, representing year-over-year growth of 48.9% from the
    same period in 2017.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately 5,300
    shares for $48,000 pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program
    at a redemption price of $9.00 per a share.

About Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III)

CCIT III is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2016 that primarily owns

and operates income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail and

corporate office and industrial properties subject to long-term net

leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants. CCIT III seeks to

provide access to high-quality commercial real estate assets, providing

current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility and the potential

for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCIT III is sponsored by

an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion

of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own

account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad

in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit

analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience

in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit

strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive

in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately

enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than

historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within

the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,

and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,

which reflect CCIT III’s expectations regarding future events. The

forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking

statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”

“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”

“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify

forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject

to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the

section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These

factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in

conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in

this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

For CCIT III

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

