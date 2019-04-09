Net proceeds to further position CCIT II to maximize shareholder value

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certain wholly owned subsidiaries of Cole Corporate Income Operating

Partnership II, LP, of which Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II),

Inc. (“CCIT II” or the “REIT”), a publicly registered non-listed real

estate investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates

net-lease commercial real estate across the office and industrial

sectors, is the sole general partner, and owns, directly or indirectly,

100% of the partnership interests, have closed on the previously

announced sale of 18 industrial properties to Industrial Logistics

Properties Trust (“ILPT”) for $624.7 million. The transaction includes

$567.7 million in cash and the assumption of a $57.0 million loan by

ILPT.

“CCIT II intends to deploy the net sale proceeds to further position the

portfolio to maximize shareholder value,” said Bill Miller, President of

CCO Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer owned by CIM Group and

dealer manager for CCIT II.

Following the close of the transaction, CCIT II’s portfolio now consists

of 17 office properties and one industrial property encompassing

approximately 2.8 million gross rentable square feet of commercial space

across nine states. The assets are 100.0% leased with a weighted average

lease term of 9.0 years and represent 17 tenant concepts and 11 industry

sectors, with 66% of rental revenues derived from investment-grade

tenants. Major tenants in the portfolio include Keurig Green Mountain,

Dow Chemical, Freeport-McMoRan and Traveler’s Insurance.

“Going forward, we believe the REIT is well-positioned to achieve its

investment objectives based on the portfolio’s diversification, overall

credit quality and tenant roster,” said Mark Selman, Managing Director

for Portfolio Oversight at CIM Group. “Proceeds from the sale will be

used for the acquisition of additional high-quality net-lease

properties, the repayment of debt and for other general corporate

purposes.”

Eastdil Secured represented CCIT II in the transaction.

About Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II)

CCIT II is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2013 that primarily owns

and operates income-producing, single-tenant corporate office and

industrial properties subject to long-term net leases with national or

regional creditworthy tenants. CCIT II seeks to provide access to

high-quality commercial real estate assets, providing current income,

reduced overall portfolio volatility and the potential for capital

appreciation for its shareholders. CCIT II is sponsored by an affiliate

of CIM Group, LLC.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $60 billion

of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own

account and for its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad

in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit

analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management

experience in real assets located in densely-populated communities,

net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. Using its

disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to

create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For

more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust,

or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties

throughout the United States. ILPT (Nasdaq: ILPT) is managed by the

operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative

asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than

historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within

the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended

(the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act

of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which reflect CCIT II’s

expectations regarding future events. CCIT II intends for all

forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions

for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the

Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking

statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and

other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words

“expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,”

“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such

words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and

uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled

“Risk Factors” in the CCIT II’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These factors should not be

construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other

cautionary statements that are included in this release and in CCIT II’s

filings with the SEC. CCIT II undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of

new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations

For CCIT II:

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

For ILPT:

Olivia Snyder, 617-219-1489

www.ilptreit.com

