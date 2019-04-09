Net proceeds to further position CCIT II to maximize shareholder value
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certain wholly owned subsidiaries of Cole Corporate Income Operating
Partnership II, LP, of which Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II),
Inc. (“CCIT II” or the “REIT”), a publicly registered non-listed real
estate investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates
net-lease commercial real estate across the office and industrial
sectors, is the sole general partner, and owns, directly or indirectly,
100% of the partnership interests, have closed on the previously
announced sale of 18 industrial properties to Industrial Logistics
Properties Trust (“ILPT”) for $624.7 million. The transaction includes
$567.7 million in cash and the assumption of a $57.0 million loan by
ILPT.
“CCIT II intends to deploy the net sale proceeds to further position the
portfolio to maximize shareholder value,” said Bill Miller, President of
CCO Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer owned by CIM Group and
dealer manager for CCIT II.
Following the close of the transaction, CCIT II’s portfolio now consists
of 17 office properties and one industrial property encompassing
approximately 2.8 million gross rentable square feet of commercial space
across nine states. The assets are 100.0% leased with a weighted average
lease term of 9.0 years and represent 17 tenant concepts and 11 industry
sectors, with 66% of rental revenues derived from investment-grade
tenants. Major tenants in the portfolio include Keurig Green Mountain,
Dow Chemical, Freeport-McMoRan and Traveler’s Insurance.
“Going forward, we believe the REIT is well-positioned to achieve its
investment objectives based on the portfolio’s diversification, overall
credit quality and tenant roster,” said Mark Selman, Managing Director
for Portfolio Oversight at CIM Group. “Proceeds from the sale will be
used for the acquisition of additional high-quality net-lease
properties, the repayment of debt and for other general corporate
purposes.”
Eastdil Secured represented CCIT II in the transaction.
About Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT II)
CCIT II is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2013 that primarily owns
and operates income-producing, single-tenant corporate office and
industrial properties subject to long-term net leases with national or
regional creditworthy tenants. CCIT II seeks to provide access to
high-quality commercial real estate assets, providing current income,
reduced overall portfolio volatility and the potential for capital
appreciation for its shareholders. CCIT II is sponsored by an affiliate
of CIM Group, LLC.
About CIM Group®
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $60 billion
of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own
account and for its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad
in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit
analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management
experience in real assets located in densely-populated communities,
net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. Using its
disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to
create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For
more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust,
or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties
throughout the United States. ILPT (Nasdaq: ILPT) is managed by the
operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative
asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than
historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which reflect CCIT II’s
expectations regarding future events. CCIT II intends for all
forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions
for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the
Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking
statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and
other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words
“expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,”
“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such
words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled
“Risk Factors” in the CCIT II’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These factors should not be
construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other
cautionary statements that are included in this release and in CCIT II’s
filings with the SEC. CCIT II undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events, or otherwise.
