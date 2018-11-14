PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust V, Inc. (“CCPT V” or

the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment

trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial

real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the

third quarter of 2018. CCPT V is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group,

LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender.

As of October 31, 2018, CCPT V’s portfolio consisted of 141 properties

encompassing approximately 3.5 million gross rentable square feet of

commercial space across 33 states with a total purchase price of

approximately $690.8 million, which includes certain acquisition-related

expenses that were capitalized. As of September 30, 2018, portfolio

tenants represented 117 concepts and 26 industry sectors.

Results and Accomplishments for the Third Quarter 2018



  • Approximately 38.8% of CCPT V’s portfolio was leased to
    investment-grade rated tenants.


  • CCPT V’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 10.3
    years with 98.9% of properties leased.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was
    approximately $14.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of
    18.9% from the same period in 2017.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately
    135,000 shares for $3.0 million at an average per share price of
    $22.05 pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program.


  • Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company acquired one commercial
    property for an aggregate purchase price of $15.1 million.

About Cole Credit Property Trust V

CCPT V is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns

and operates income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties

subject to long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy

tenants. CCPT V seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real

estate assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio

volatility and the potential for capital appreciation for its

shareholders. CCPT V is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion

of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own

account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad

in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit

analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience

in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit

strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive

in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately

enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than

historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within

the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,

and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,

which reflect CCPT V’s expectations regarding future events. The

forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking

statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”

“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”

“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify

forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject

to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the

section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These

factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in

conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in

this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles