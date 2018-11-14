PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc. (“CCPT IV” or
the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment
trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial
real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the
third quarter of 2018. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM
Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure
owner, operator and lender.
As of September 30, 2018, CCPT IV’s portfolio consisted of 896
properties encompassing approximately 26.8 million gross rentable square
feet of commercial space across 45 states with a total purchase price of
approximately $5.0 billion, which includes certain external
acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants
represented 567 concepts and 34 industry sectors.
Results and Accomplishments for the Third Quarter 2018
Approximately 39.3% of CCPT IV’s portfolio was leased to
investment-grade rated tenants.
CCPT IV’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.2
years with 97.1% of properties leased.
Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was
approximately $105.7 million, representing a year-over-year decline of
1.2% from the same period in 2017.
Disposed of one property for a gross sales price of $1.0 million,
resulting in proceeds of $932,000 after closing costs and a loss
of $171,000.
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2018
Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately
2.4 million shares pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program
for $22.6 million (at an average price per share of $9.37).
About Cole Credit Property Trust IV
CCPT IV is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns
and operates income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties
subject to long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy
tenants. CCPT IV seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real
estate assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio
volatility and the potential for capital appreciation for its
shareholders. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.
About CIM Group®
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion
of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own
account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad
in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit
analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience
in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit
strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive
in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately
enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than
historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
which reflect CCPT IV’s expectations regarding future events. The
forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”
“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”
“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject
to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These
factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in
conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in
this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
