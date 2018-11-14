PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 13, 2018, Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc. (“CCPT IV” or

the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate investment

trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease commercial

real estate across the retail sector, filed its Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the

third quarter of 2018. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM

Group, LLC (“CIM”), a community-focused real estate and infrastructure

owner, operator and lender.

As of September 30, 2018, CCPT IV’s portfolio consisted of 896

properties encompassing approximately 26.8 million gross rentable square

feet of commercial space across 45 states with a total purchase price of

approximately $5.0 billion, which includes certain external

acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants

represented 567 concepts and 34 industry sectors.

Results and Accomplishments for the Third Quarter 2018



  • Approximately 39.3% of CCPT IV’s portfolio was leased to
    investment-grade rated tenants.


  • CCPT IV’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.2
    years with 97.1% of properties leased.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was
    approximately $105.7 million, representing a year-over-year decline of
    1.2% from the same period in 2017.


  • Disposed of one property for a gross sales price of $1.0 million,
    resulting in proceeds of $932,000 after closing costs and a loss
    of $171,000.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company redeemed approximately
    2.4 million shares pursuant to the Company’s share redemption program
    for $22.6 million (at an average price per share of $9.37).

About Cole Credit Property Trust IV

CCPT IV is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2012 that primarily owns

and operates income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail properties

subject to long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy

tenants. CCPT IV seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real

estate assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio

volatility and the potential for capital appreciation for its

shareholders. CCPT IV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion

of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own

account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad

in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit

analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience

in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit

strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive

in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately

enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than

historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within

the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,

and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,

which reflect CCPT IV’s expectations regarding future events. The

forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking

statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”

“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”

“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify

forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject

to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the

section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These

factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in

conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in

this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles