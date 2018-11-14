PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 13, 2018, Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III), Inc.
(“CCIT III” or the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real
estate investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates
net-lease commercial real estate across the office and industrial
sectors, filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the third quarter of
2018. CCIT III is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group, LLC (“CIM”), a
community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and
lender.
As of September 30, 2018, CCIT III’s portfolio consisted of two
properties encompassing approximately 391,000 gross rentable square feet
of commercial space across two states with a total purchase price of
approximately $49.6 million, which includes certain external
acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. Portfolio tenants
represented two concepts and one industry sector.
Results and Accomplishments for the Third Quarter 2018
CCIT III’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 9.9
years with 100% of properties leased.
Total rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was
approximately $972,000, representing a year-over-year increase of
44.1% from the same period in 2017.
About Cole Office & Industrial REIT (CCIT III)
CCIT III is a public, non-listed REIT formed in 2016 that primarily owns
and operates income-producing, single-tenant necessity retail and
corporate office and industrial properties subject to long-term net
leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants. CCIT III seeks to
provide access to high-quality commercial real estate assets, providing
current income, reduced overall portfolio volatility and the potential
for capital appreciation for its shareholders. CCIT III is sponsored by
an affiliate of CIM.
About CIM Group®
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,
operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion
of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own
account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad
in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit
analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience
in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit
strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive
in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately
enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than
historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
which reflect CCIT III’s expectations regarding future events. The
forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”
“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”
“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject
to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These
factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in
conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in
this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
