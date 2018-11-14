PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier today, Cole Real Estate Income Strategy (Daily NAV), Inc.

(“INAV” or the “Company”), a publicly registered non-listed real estate

investment trust (“REIT”) that primarily owns and operates net-lease

commercial real estate across the retail, office and industrial sectors,

filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the third quarter of 2018. INAV is

sponsored by an affiliate of CIM Group, LLC (“CIM”), a real asset owner,

operator and lender with in-house expertise and capabilities.

As of October 31, 2018, INAV’s portfolio consisted of 151 properties

encompassing approximately 5.6 million gross rentable square feet of

commercial space across 35 states with a total purchase price of

approximately $884.7 million, which includes certain external

acquisition-related expenses that were capitalized. As of September 30,

2018, portfolio tenants represented 108 concepts and 27 industry sectors.

Results and Accomplishments for the Third Quarter 2018



  • Approximately 34.4% of INAV’s portfolio was leased to investment-grade
    rated tenants.


  • INAV’s weighted average remaining lease term was approximately 10.7
    years with 99.6% of rentable square feet leased.


  • The Company acquired three properties during the third quarter of 2018
    for a total purchase price of $34.5 million, representing 411,000
    square feet of commercial space. The properties are leased to
    SuperValu in Oglesby, IL, Duluth Trading Co. in Arlington TX and a
    Consumer Cellular Call Center in Tempe, AZ.


  • The Company disposed of two retail properties during the third quarter
    of 2018 for a gross sales price of $6.3 million, resulting in proceeds
    of $6.0 million after closing costs and a gain of $128,000.


  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was
    approximately $19.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of
    43.2% from the same period in 2017.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2018



  • Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company acquired a 100% interest
    in three real estate properties for an aggregate purchase price
    of $37.2 million.


  • Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the Company disposed of one property
    for a gross sales price of $17.1 million, resulting in proceeds
    of $5.4 million after closing costs and the repayment of the $11.3
    million fixed rate debt secured by the disposed property and a loss
    of $247,000.

About Cole Real Estate Income Strategy (Daily NAV)

Formed in 2010, INAV is the industry’s first perpetual-life non-listed

REIT and primarily owns and operates income-producing, single-tenant

necessity retail and corporate office and industrial properties subject

to long-term net leases with national or regional creditworthy tenants.

INAV seeks to provide access to high-quality commercial real

estate assets, providing current income, reduced overall portfolio

volatility and the potential for capital appreciation for its

shareholders. INAV is sponsored by an affiliate of CIM.

About CIM Group®

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner,

operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has managed more than $56 billion

of projects in communities across the Americas on behalf of its own

account and its partners, co-investors and shareholders. CIM’s broad

in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit

analysis, development, finance, leasing and asset management experience

in urban real assets, net-lease assets and other associated credit

strategies. CIM seeks to maximize its disciplined approach and extensive

in-house expertise by creating value in projects, which ultimately

enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than

historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within

the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,

and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,

which reflect INAV’s expectations regarding future events. The

forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking

statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,”

“targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,”

“estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify

forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject

to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the

section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC. These

factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in

conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in

this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events, or otherwise.

