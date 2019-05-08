Logility Customers Share Experiences to Speed Time to Market while

Balancing Service and Costs to Meet the Requirements of a More Demanding

Customer in Omni-channel Markets

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/supplychain?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#supplychainlt;/agt;--Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain

optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, is pleased to

invite attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019

to join the interactive roundtable, “Citizen Watch Makes Better

Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning” and the session “How

Haggar Manages Modern-Day Supply Chain Complexity.” The conference,

located at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix,

Az., will be held May 13 – 16, 2019.

The pace of change and innovation in the supply chain continues to grow

at an exponential rate. Today, businesses are faced with better informed

and more demanding customers, and the need to innovate quickly and

deliver new products to market faster than ever before all while

reducing costs, increasing margins and improving service levels. At the

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019, Logility customers

Citizen Watch and Haggar Clothing Company will highlight how they are

utilizing advances in supply chain technology to accelerate time to

market and ensure customers are able to purchase the products they want,

when and where they want them.

Sessions at a Glance

Title: Citizen Watch Makes Better Decisions Faster with

Integrated Business Planning

Speaker: Glenn Pascrell, senior

vice president, Merchandise Planning & Market Analytics, Citizen Watch

When:

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:15 pm MST

About: This

interactive roundtable will discuss how Citizen Watch keeps time with an

ever-changing product catalog through advanced demand segmentation for

core products and innovative assortment planning for exclusive and new

product introductions by channel and customer. Glenn Pascrell will share

key tactics including balancing merchandise and assortment planning;

identifying opportunities to shape demand for specific

products/channels; using sales and operations planning (S&OP) to drive

more productive conversations; and making more informed, proactive

decisions to reduce risks and seize opportunities.

Title: How Haggar Manages Modern-Day Supply Chain Complexity

Speaker:

Pravin Rangachari, vice president planning, Haggar Clothing Company

When:

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm MST

About: In this session,

Pravin Rangachari of Haggar Clothing Company will share how this leading

apparel brand is able to optimize inventory and working capital

tradeoffs to best serve its complex omni-channel network. Attendees will

learn how Haggar Clothing’s digital supply chain transformation has

improved customer service, increased forecast accuracy, reduced excess

inventory and optimized inventory targets despite greater complexity

including multi-stage, long lead time and global production pressures.

Stop by booth #611 and learn more about how Logility, a Premier Sponsor

of the event, can help transform and accelerate today’s complex global

supply chains by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning

and advanced analytics to automate the digital supply chain help you

make smarter decisions faster.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer

delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and

respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their

complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an

innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics

to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision,

improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver

greater visibility. Logility’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based

platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated

business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment

planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product

life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing

planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning, assortment and

allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical

Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF

Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software,

Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in

America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter

decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are

subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are

not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the

timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the

irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market

segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability

and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product

development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s

products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated

with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as

well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s

future performance. For further information about risks the Company and

American Software could experience as well as other information, please

refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports

and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C.

Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404)

264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™

is a trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this

document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their

respective owners.

Contacts

Justin Siefert

Logility

jsiefert@logility.com

404.264.5485

www.logility.com/blog

