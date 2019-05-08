Logility Customers Share Experiences to Speed Time to Market while
Balancing Service and Costs to Meet the Requirements of a More Demanding
Customer in Omni-channel Markets
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/supplychain?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#supplychainlt;/agt;--Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain
optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, is pleased to
invite attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019
to join the interactive roundtable, “Citizen Watch Makes Better
Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning” and the session “How
Haggar Manages Modern-Day Supply Chain Complexity.” The conference,
located at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix,
Az., will be held May 13 – 16, 2019.
The pace of change and innovation in the supply chain continues to grow
at an exponential rate. Today, businesses are faced with better informed
and more demanding customers, and the need to innovate quickly and
deliver new products to market faster than ever before all while
reducing costs, increasing margins and improving service levels. At the
Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019, Logility customers
Citizen Watch and Haggar Clothing Company will highlight how they are
utilizing advances in supply chain technology to accelerate time to
market and ensure customers are able to purchase the products they want,
when and where they want them.
Sessions at a Glance
Title: Citizen Watch Makes Better Decisions Faster with
Integrated Business Planning
Speaker: Glenn Pascrell, senior
vice president, Merchandise Planning & Market Analytics, Citizen Watch
When:
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:15 pm MST
About: This
interactive roundtable will discuss how Citizen Watch keeps time with an
ever-changing product catalog through advanced demand segmentation for
core products and innovative assortment planning for exclusive and new
product introductions by channel and customer. Glenn Pascrell will share
key tactics including balancing merchandise and assortment planning;
identifying opportunities to shape demand for specific
products/channels; using sales and operations planning (S&OP) to drive
more productive conversations; and making more informed, proactive
decisions to reduce risks and seize opportunities.
Title: How Haggar Manages Modern-Day Supply Chain Complexity
Speaker:
Pravin Rangachari, vice president planning, Haggar Clothing Company
When:
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm MST
About: In this session,
Pravin Rangachari of Haggar Clothing Company will share how this leading
apparel brand is able to optimize inventory and working capital
tradeoffs to best serve its complex omni-channel network. Attendees will
learn how Haggar Clothing’s digital supply chain transformation has
improved customer service, increased forecast accuracy, reduced excess
inventory and optimized inventory targets despite greater complexity
including multi-stage, long lead time and global production pressures.
Stop by booth #611 and learn more about how Logility, a Premier Sponsor
of the event, can help transform and accelerate today’s complex global
supply chains by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning
and advanced analytics to automate the digital supply chain help you
make smarter decisions faster.
About Logility
Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer
delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and
respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their
complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an
innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics
to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision,
improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver
greater visibility. Logility’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based
platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated
business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment
planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product
life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing
planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning, assortment and
allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical
Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF
Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in
America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter
decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
