SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that executives will
attend four upcoming investor conferences.
David Henshall, president and chief executive officer, will present at
the Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale
on November 28 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.
Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,
will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New
York on December 3 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern.
Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,
will present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit in Park City on
December 5 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.
Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,
will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and
Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco on December 6 at 1:00
p.m. Eastern.
A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor
section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com.
A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified
workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations
unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without
sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience
and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse
technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use
by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune
100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
