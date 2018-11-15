SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that executives will

attend four upcoming investor conferences.

David Henshall, president and chief executive officer, will present at

the Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale

on November 28 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,

will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New

York on December 3 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern.

Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,

will present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit in Park City on

December 5 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

Drew Del Matto, executive vice president and chief financial officer,

will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and

Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco on December 6 at 1:00

p.m. Eastern.

A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor

section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com.

A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified

workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations

unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without

sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience

and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse

technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use

by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune

100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant

to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These

forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future

performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could

cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated

with transitions in key personnel and succession, products, their

development, integration and distribution, product demand and pipeline,

customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors,

Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related

integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no

obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this

press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

© 2018 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix© is a

registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other

countries.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Eric Armstrong, Citrix

Systems, Inc.

(954) 267-2977 or eric.armstrong@citrix.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Dawn Morris, Citrix

Systems, Inc.

(954) 229-5990 or dawn.morris@citrix.com

