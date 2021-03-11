City of Mesa Goes Live With Hansen CIS

Ed Quedens, Business Services Director, City of Mesa commented: “For more than twenty years now, Hansen has been a valuable partner in our efforts to provide best-in-class services to the residents of Mesa. This latest upgrade to our Hansen CIS application suite streamlines our technology stack and enables a new degree of operational efficiency.”

John May, CEO, Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented: “With their capabilities now augmented as a result of the new upgrade, the implementation of the latest release of Hansen CIS at the City of Mesa marks another milestone in our twenty-year relationship. It also stands as a testament to the trust placed in us by our valued customers, as well as our position as a leading provider of solutions to energy and utilities providers in North America. We continue to be encouraged by the positive and progressive uptake of our most recent release of Hansen CIS.”