City of Mesa Goes Live With Hansen CIS

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce that the City of Mesa, Arizona, is now live with the company’s latest release of Hansen CIS. The city has been a long-standing customer of Hansen since 2000.
Equipped with enhanced UI configuration capabilities and an expanded integration framework, Hansen CIS enables North American utilities and municipalities to manage the full customer service and revenue lifecycle for water and energy related services. The solution offers convenience and ease-of-use to streamline and coordinate billing operations with a secure, low cost of ownership. It also eliminates the need for expensive hardware purchases, while taking advantage of the latest secure technology maintained by Hansen – thus reducing operational risk.
Ed Quedens, Business Services Director, City of Mesa commented: “For more than twenty years now, Hansen has been a valuable partner in our efforts to provide best-in-class services to the residents of Mesa. This latest upgrade to our Hansen CIS application suite streamlines our technology stack and enables a new degree of operational efficiency.”
John May, CEO, Americas, Hansen Technologies, commented: “With their capabilities now augmented as a result of the new upgrade, the implementation of the latest release of Hansen CIS at the City of Mesa marks another milestone in our twenty-year relationship. It also stands as a testament to the trust placed in us by our valued customers, as well as our position as a leading provider of solutions to energy and utilities providers in North America. We continue to be encouraged by the positive and progressive uptake of our most recent release of Hansen CIS.”
The go-live at the City of Mesa follows the recent successful go-lives of Hansen CIS at the City of Charlotte, the City of Columbus and the City of Regina.
About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
About the City of Mesa
The City of Mesa has a service territory of approximately 90 square miles located in the Mesa city limits. The City of Mesa provides safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water and wastewater services to 165,000 customers. It also provides electric utility service to more than 17,000 homes and businesses. Furthermore, the City of Mesa is the provider of natural gas service to more than 68,000 homes and businesses within its two service territories.
