Millington set to become a leader in Tennessee Smart Infrastructure
Water Management Inc. (“FATHOM”) recently announced that the City of
Millington, Tennessee has chosen to adopt FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water
to update their metering and meter reading infrastructure, deliver web
and mobile tools, and modernize customer service for Millington
residents.
Millington leaders are challenged with a combination of aging
infrastructure, community growth, changing customer service expectations
and a commitment to keep water rates as affordable as possible. FATHOM –
a leader in demand-side management – has partnered with Millington to
deploy the Smart Grid for Water. This turn-key project will replace and
upgrade metering to state-of-the-art advanced metering infrastructure
(AMI), update the customer service and utility billing systems and
deliver a new service order system and customer portal. These integrated
systems will provide insights into why, when, and where they are using
water – delivering customers the information they need to help manage
their usage and bills, and the City with the necessary data to inform
the City’s capital program.
The Smart Grid for Water has seen a decade of success. It is a
risk-free, turn-key, integrated solution that combines physical and
digital smart metering infrastructure to recover lost revenue, better
manage assets, and delight customers. Millington officials were seeking
a proven partner who could complete this project without requiring a
rate increase, and they found that partner in FATHOM.
When combined with FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water, the new AMI system
will address discrepancies in the City’s billing system and provide an
easy-to-use customer portal for residents to access their account
information 24/7, see water usage data, pay bills, view payment history,
and sign up for alerts and notifications. With alerting capabilities,
the City expects to reduce the number of bill adjustments required and
help customers avoid unexpected high bills. With FATHOM, Millington
customers will have more ways to pay their bill and receive proactive
reminders to pay – reducing the risk of having services disconnected.
“FATHOM’s managed service-based approach combined with the turn-key AMI
metering replacement was the best fit for Millington as we upgrade our
systems to increase customer service and run a more informed water
utility. We are excited to partner with FATHOM, as together we believe
we can provide the best customer experience and maintain affordable
rates into the future,” says John Trusty, CPA, Finance and
Administration Director, City of Millington.
This project will begin in April 2019 and is expected to be completed
before the end of 2019.
“The Smart Grid for Water was developed to better manage capital
investment, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service when we
owned utilities. Millington’s goals and FATHOM goals are completely
aligned, and we look forward to enabling Millington’s success on their
journey to the Smart Grid for Water and a more sustainable community. We
are delighted that Millington has decided to join our growing community
of innovative water utilities,” says FATHOM President and Chief Growth
Officer, Jason Bethke.
About FATHOM
FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water is transforming the municipal water
utility industry. With a rapidly growing community of cities serving
over a quarter of a million households, FATHOM leverages economies of
scale to deliver affordable water into the future. The Smart Grid for
Water is a comprehensive solution – including infrastructure, software,
services, and a community of industry experts. Water utilities of all
sizes can snap in to The Smart Grid to access a more intelligent
and prepared infrastructure, drive higher quality and actionable
information, deliver better customer service, and unlock revenue to both
solve current financial constraints and fund future infrastructure
needs. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com.
