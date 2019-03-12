Millington set to become a leader in Tennessee Smart Infrastructure

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FATHOM

Water Management Inc. (“FATHOM”) recently announced that the City of

Millington, Tennessee has chosen to adopt FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water

to update their metering and meter reading infrastructure, deliver web

and mobile tools, and modernize customer service for Millington

residents.

Millington leaders are challenged with a combination of aging

infrastructure, community growth, changing customer service expectations

and a commitment to keep water rates as affordable as possible. FATHOM –

a leader in demand-side management – has partnered with Millington to

deploy the Smart Grid for Water. This turn-key project will replace and

upgrade metering to state-of-the-art advanced metering infrastructure

(AMI), update the customer service and utility billing systems and

deliver a new service order system and customer portal. These integrated

systems will provide insights into why, when, and where they are using

water – delivering customers the information they need to help manage

their usage and bills, and the City with the necessary data to inform

the City’s capital program.

The Smart Grid for Water has seen a decade of success. It is a

risk-free, turn-key, integrated solution that combines physical and

digital smart metering infrastructure to recover lost revenue, better

manage assets, and delight customers. Millington officials were seeking

a proven partner who could complete this project without requiring a

rate increase, and they found that partner in FATHOM.

When combined with FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water, the new AMI system

will address discrepancies in the City’s billing system and provide an

easy-to-use customer portal for residents to access their account

information 24/7, see water usage data, pay bills, view payment history,

and sign up for alerts and notifications. With alerting capabilities,

the City expects to reduce the number of bill adjustments required and

help customers avoid unexpected high bills. With FATHOM, Millington

customers will have more ways to pay their bill and receive proactive

reminders to pay – reducing the risk of having services disconnected.

“FATHOM’s managed service-based approach combined with the turn-key AMI

metering replacement was the best fit for Millington as we upgrade our

systems to increase customer service and run a more informed water

utility. We are excited to partner with FATHOM, as together we believe

we can provide the best customer experience and maintain affordable

rates into the future,” says John Trusty, CPA, Finance and

Administration Director, City of Millington.

This project will begin in April 2019 and is expected to be completed

before the end of 2019.

“The Smart Grid for Water was developed to better manage capital

investment, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service when we

owned utilities. Millington’s goals and FATHOM goals are completely

aligned, and we look forward to enabling Millington’s success on their

journey to the Smart Grid for Water and a more sustainable community. We

are delighted that Millington has decided to join our growing community

of innovative water utilities,” says FATHOM President and Chief Growth

Officer, Jason Bethke.

To learn more, view FATHOM’s recent webinar: What

is The Smart Grid for Water?

About FATHOM

FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water is transforming the municipal water

utility industry. With a rapidly growing community of cities serving

over a quarter of a million households, FATHOM leverages economies of

scale to deliver affordable water into the future. The Smart Grid for

Water is a comprehensive solution – including infrastructure, software,

services, and a community of industry experts. Water utilities of all

sizes can snap in to The Smart Grid to access a more intelligent

and prepared infrastructure, drive higher quality and actionable

information, deliver better customer service, and unlock revenue to both

solve current financial constraints and fund future infrastructure

needs. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com.

There is strength in numbers.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jason Bethke

President and Chief Growth

Officer, FATHOM

info@gwfathom.com

+1.623.518.4020

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles