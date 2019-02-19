Wilmington selects FATHOM as long-term partner to completely

modernize customer service infrastructure, technology, and business

practices

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FATHOM

Water Management Inc. (“FATHOM”) recently announced that the City of

Wilmington, Ohio has chosen to adopt FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water to

update infrastructure, deliver web and mobile tools, and modernize

customer service for Wilmington residents.

Wilmington leaders will rely on FATHOM to validate their billing data to

ensure all customers are billed accurately and fairly. They also aim to

enable residents to better manage their water bills by providing them

with actionable information about their usage and bills.

The Smart Grid for Water has seen a decade of success. It is a

risk-free, turn-key, integrated solution that combines physical and

digital smart metering infrastructure to recover lost revenue, better

manage assets, and delight customers. Wilmington officials were seeking

a proven partner who could complete this project without requiring a

rate increase, and they found that partner in FATHOM.

The City’s existing water metering system will be upgraded to

state-of-the-art, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by another

long-time FATHOM partner, Master Meter. This upgrade will deliver 720

meter reads per month per meter, and eliminate the need for City staff

to obtain manual meter reads. This AMI technology will deliver real-time

information to drive decision making, and real-time analytics to

proactively identify costly issues such as water leaks and even water

theft.

When combined with FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water, the new AMI system

will address discrepancies in the City’s billing system and provide an

easy-to-use customer portal for residents to access their account

information 24/7, see water usage data, pay bills, view payment history,

and sign up for alerts and notifications. With alerting capabilities,

the City expects to reduce the number of bill adjustments required and

help customers avoid unexpected high bills. With FATHOM, Wilmington

customers will have more ways to pay their bill and receive proactive

reminders to pay – reducing the risk of having services disconnected.

“We are excited to partner with FATHOM to deliver excellent service to

our residents and receive critical, real-time data and analytics to

drive important decisions about the future of affordable water in

Wilmington,” says Brian Shidaker, Safety-Service Director, City of

Wilmington.

Work on this project began in January and is expected to be completed

this summer.

“The Smart Grid for Water was developed to better manage capital

investment, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service when we

owned utilities. Today, we look forward to delivering The Smart Grid for

Water to the City of Wilmington to help them become a more sustainable

community. We are delighted that Wilmington has decided to join our

growing community of innovative water utilities,” says FATHOM President

and Chief Growth Officer, Jason Bethke.

To learn more, view FATHOM’s webinar: What

is The Smart Grid for Water?

About FATHOM

FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water is transforming the municipal water

utility industry. With a rapidly growing community of cities serving

over a quarter of a million households, FATHOM leverages economies of

scale to deliver affordable water into the future. The Smart Grid for

Water is a comprehensive solution – including infrastructure, software,

services, and a community of industry experts. Water utilities of all

sizes can snap in to The Smart Grid to access a more intelligent

and prepared infrastructure, drive higher quality and actionable

information, deliver better customer service, and unlock revenue to both

solve current financial constraints and fund future infrastructure

needs. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com.

There is strength in numbers.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jason Bethke

President and Chief Growth

Officer, FATHOM

jason.bethke@gwfathom.com

+1.623.518.4020

