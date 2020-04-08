City Skylines, Communities and Sports Arenas Honor Essential Workers in Nationwide #LightItBlue Campaign During Global Pandemic

To celebrate workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, more than 150 venues will light up in blue on Thursday, April 9th at 8 pm (local time)
Americans encouraged to participate in the tribute by wearing blue, sharing #LightItBlue images and messages on social media
The ‘thank you’ effort, part of a global initiative, will continue weekly on Thursday nights
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LightItBlue--In a collective salute to the millions of essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, city skylines and communities across the country will transform into a beacon of blue at 8 p.m. local time Thursday, April 9th as part of the global #LightItBlue initiative.
More than 150 major sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, sports, civic and arts organizations from coast to coast will use existing LED technology to illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support. In a worrisome time of isolation and uncertainty, the effort aims to create a universal moment of solidarity and support.
The #LightItBlue tribute is being supported by hundreds of venues and organizations from Times Square in New York to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, from Soldier Field in Chicago to the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas, from Boston City Hall to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to The Forum in Inglewood.
“At a time when we are fighting every day against a vicious and invisible enemy, there has been one constant – the heroism and resolve of the healthcare workers who continue to fight on the front lines and care for their fellow New Yorkers. They are the very definition of a hero and we should collectively do what we can to honor and support them,” said Governor of New York Andrew M. Cuomo.
He continued, “I am directing that key buildings and structures throughout the state join the #LightItBlue campaign and be illuminated with the color blue on Thursday night as a way of thanking and standing in solidarity with the brave men and women who are truly doing God’s work.”
A highlight of participating cities and venues include:
Atlanta: Atlanta City Hall, Skyview Ferris Wheel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower
Boise: US Bank Building
Boston: Boston City Hall, TD Garden
Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium
Chicago: Millennium Monument
Dallas: Star of Frisco, One Arts Plaza, AT&T Headquarters
East Rutherford: MetLife Stadium
Glendale: Gila River Arena, State Farm Stadium
Green Bay: Lambeau Field
Houston: City Hall, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium
Indianapolis: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium, Country Club Plaza
Little Rock: Big Dam Bridge
Los Angeles: LA Convention Center, the Forum, LAX Airport
Miami: Hard Rock Stadium
Minneapolis: US Bank Stadium
New Orleans: Jackson Square, Smoothie King Center
New York: Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre
Pittsburgh: Heinz Field
Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field, One Liberty Place
San Francisco Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium
Seattle: Space Needle, CenturyLink Field
Sioux Falls: Arc of Dreams Monument
St. Louis: James S. McDonnell Planetarium
Waco: Baylor University
Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena
Originating in the UK, the #LightItBlue volunteer effort has been organized in the U.S. by a collective of leaders from the events and entertainment industry to visualize their appreciation for the millions of Americans at the forefront of this crisis.
“We’ve been so inspired over the past few weeks by the cheers of our neighbors around the world – and we wanted to bring this collective gratitude to an even bigger stage here in the U.S.,” said lead organizer of the movement, Joe Zenas, CEO at Thinkwell Group, a design and production agency.
“This is a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from those of us at home to those of us who are going to work each day to keep our country going,” Zenas said.
All activations will be executed using existing resources in accordance with local stay-at-home mandates. After this Thursday’s kickoff, the #LightItBlue effort will continue weekly on Thursday nights across the U.S.
The campaign invites Americans to join in at home by wearing blue, decorating windows and doorways with blue and sharing their own images or messages to essential workers with the hashtag #LightItBlue. Join the conversation and follow along on Twitter using @LightItBlue.
