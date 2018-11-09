BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) today announced that its management

will present at the following conference:



  • Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference in
    Scottsdale, AZ. Civitas Solutions’ presentation will take place on
    Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 10:55 a.m. MT / 12:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor

relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitas-solutions.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's

website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and

community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with

intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and

other special needs. Since its founding in 1980, it has evolved from a

single residential program to a diversified national network offering an

array of quality services in 36 states.

Contacts

Civitas Solutions, Inc.

Dwight Robson, 617-790-4800

Chief

Public Strategy and Marketing Officer

dwight.robson@civitas-solutions.com

