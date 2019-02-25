PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean

Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE)

has set goals to offer Zero-Carbon1 Redeem™

renewable natural gas (RNG) at all of its fueling stations by 2025,

summarized in its Corporate Sustainability Report unveiled today at the

GreenBiz Conference.

By transitioning exclusively to Redeem

by 2025 and by achieving Zero-Carbon intensity, Clean Energy would

outdistance other alternative fuels, including electric vehicles, which

are not excepted to hit that mark until 2045.

“In 2014, the

first full year it was available, Clean Energy delivered more than

20 million gallons of Redeem to our stations, which represented 7

percent of our overall fuel mix. Last year, we delivered 110 million

gallons of Redeem, which represents 53 percent of the RNG delivered in

the market today. This demonstrates a significant growth in demand by

our customers as they see switching to RNG as an economical and easy way

to meet their own sustainability goals,” said Andrew J. Littlefair,

president and CEO, Clean Energy. “Clean Energy’s own corporate vision is

directly tied to reducing the impact of harmful

emissions from the transportation sector, and as such we have

committed to delivering carbon-free Redeem to all of our customers by

2025.”

The leading provider of natural gas for the transportation industry,

Clean Energy in its 2017

Corporate Sustainability Report outlined a three-pronged approach to

expanding its Redeem RNG portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy:

Offer Zero-Carbon fuel

Clean Energy is a powerful partner in the fight for clean air and is

committed to reducing the carbon-intensity of its renewables portfolio

to Zero-Carbon by 2025. This is 20 years ahead of California’s 2045 goal

of transforming the state’s power supply to 100% renewable energy.

Provide Redeem renewable natural gas at all of its fueling stations

Dedicated to providing the cleanest fuel available, Clean Energy has

established a goal of expanding its renewable fuel offering to all

of its stations and its customers’ stations by 2025.

Reduce its carbon footprint by 25%

Clean Energy is committed not just to sourcing the cleanest fuel

available, it is dedicated to having the cleanest natural gas fuel

supply chain. Given this, Clean Energy has established a goal of reducing

its companywide carbon footprint by 25 percent by 2025.

“Renewable natural gas is a more immediate and affordable solution to

achieving Zero-Carbon emissions in the transportation industry, and it’s

well ahead of the advancement of electric trucks,” said Ashley White,

Clean Energy Director and Head of Sustainability. “Clean Energy is

committed not just to sourcing the cleanest fuel available but being the

fastest to get to zero emissions.”

In 2018, Clean Energy’s Redeem renewable natural gas fuel volume grew by

40 percent to 110 million gasoline gallons equivalents (GGEs), resulting

in 665

thousand metric tons of greenhouse gas reduction. That is the

equivalent of planting 11 million trees, removing 141 thousand

gasoline-powered cars from the road, and recycling 232 thousand tons of

landfill waste.

In response to the growing number of fleets requesting Redeem, Clean

Energy has entered into agreements

with BP and others to secure

an increased supply of RNG. This should

enable the stream of Redeem to rapidly grow over the next several years

with new RNG production facilities under construction and more announced.

The Corporate Sustainability Report was prepared according to Global

Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the most widely recognized

framework for sustainability reporting. Clean Energy will continue to

track the percentage and carbon index of its fuel portfolio according to

the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard

(LCFS) lifecycle assessment tool, making progress available on an annual

basis.

For more information and to view Clean Energy’s 2017 Corporate

Sustainability Report, please visit: https://www.cleanenergyfuels.com/sustainability/.

1Zero-Carbon is based on the average carbon index score

(approved by the California Air Resources Board) of Clean Energy’s fuel

supply portfolio.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and

renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States

and Canada, with a network of approximately 530 stations across North

America that we own or operate. We build and operate compressed natural

gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations and deliver more CNG,

LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the United States.

Clean Energy sells Redeem™ RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest

transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas

emissions by at least 70% today. Clean Energy owns natural gas

liquification facilities in California and Texas which produce LNG for

the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyFuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and

assumptions, including without limitation statements about amounts of

RNG expected to be made available and the benefits of RNG. Actual

results and the timing of events could differ materially from those

anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several

factors. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the

date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, the

Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking

statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally,

the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC

(available at www.sec.gov)

contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news

release.

Contacts

Clean Energy Contact:

Raleigh Gerber

949-437-1397

raleigh.gerber@cleanenergyfuels.com

Investor Contact:

investors@cleanenergyfuels.com

