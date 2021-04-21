Clinical Outcomes Solutions and Carevive Systems Partner to Improve the Patient Experience in Cancer Care

COS is a global leader in delivering innovative science to capture and communicate the patient voice, in order to provide actionable evidence through qualitative and quantitative research, with a specific focus on Clinical Outcomes Assessments in the oncology space. Through the partnership, COS will apply this expertise to providing data analytic support to generate insights from these novel patient experience datasets.

Stacie Hudgens, Chief Executive Officer at COS, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership with Carevive, an organization that shares our deep-rooted passion for world-class oncology research to improve the patient experience.

"The depth and breadth of the Carevive datasets provide access to a host of data on solid tumors and liquid cancers, and will enhance our ability to improve the patient journey.”