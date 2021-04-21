Clinical Outcomes Solutions and Carevive Systems Partner to Improve the Patient Experience in Cancer Care

Carevive joins the Oncology Outcomes initiative to provide life science companies with analysis of cancer patient experience data for personalized drug development and improved patient care
TUCSON, Ariz. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical Outcomes Solutions (‘COS’), a global leader in the collection, analysis and reporting of patient-centered outcomes data with offices in Tucson and Chicago (USA) and Folkestone (UK), today announced a collaborative partnership with Carevive Systems (‘Carevive’), the leading oncology-focused health technology company.
The two organizations, both deeply experienced with the collection and analysis of oncology data, are proud to announce that Carevive is joining the Oncology Outcomes initiative, launched in February 2019, to deliver world-class data and analysis to improve the patient experience and enhance survival outcomes of cancer patients.
The partnership will leverage Carevive’s innovative digital oncology platform to capture the patient experience while on treatment, and COS’ deep experience in analyzing these types of data, providing invaluable insights for life science companies and regulatory authorities.
The Carevive platform PROmpt® enables cancer care teams to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves survival outcomes and patient quality of life. The platform also enables large-scale digital data collection via the Oncology Pragmatic Trial Investigator Network (Carevive OPT-IN®), merging electronic medical records (EMR) with patient reported outcomes (PRO) to offer cancer centers a holistic, longitudinal view of their patient population for quality improvement and pathway enhancement purposes.
COS is a global leader in delivering innovative science to capture and communicate the patient voice, in order to provide actionable evidence through qualitative and quantitative research, with a specific focus on Clinical Outcomes Assessments in the oncology space. Through the partnership, COS will apply this expertise to providing data analytic support to generate insights from these novel patient experience datasets.
Stacie Hudgens, Chief Executive Officer at COS, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership with Carevive, an organization that shares our deep-rooted passion for world-class oncology research to improve the patient experience.
"The depth and breadth of the Carevive datasets provide access to a host of data on solid tumors and liquid cancers, and will enhance our ability to improve the patient journey.”
Bruno Lempernesse, Chief Executive Officer at Carevive, said: “Carevive is committed to reshaping the way cancer care is delivered so that therapies can become more personalized through the use of real-world patient data. We are delighted to announce this partnership with COS, an organization that has supported the development of our patient experience data collection efforts from its inception. By combining COS’ FDA and industry expertise with Carevive data, this partnership provides a model of how to approach real-world evidence and patient-reported outcomes with cancer care teams, regulatory authorities and life science companies.”
Tara Symonds, Chief Science Officer at COS, added: “We have seen the benefit from monitoring patient symptoms over time while on treatment across numerous cancer types. Oncology treatments are highly toxic and can cause significant side effects. Thus, effective, real-time monitoring enables far quicker intervention and the opportunity to improve the patient experience and enhance symptom management.
"Research conducted by renowned medical oncologist and PRO expert Ethan Basch M.D., has shown that such intervention can add six months to survival, a significant finding for the benefit of patients with cancer. Digital Health Solutions, such as the Carevive platform, are the key to demonstrating the extent to which patients’ symptoms and quality of life are improved by particular treatments, and are rapidly becoming a critical tool for our clients when conducting real-world assessments of the impact of their drugs.
"The platform also offers additional benefits, such as the opportunity to design real-world studies for our clients, which would not be possible without access to Carevive’s database.”
About Clinical Outcomes Solutions
Clinical Outcomes Solutions, founded in 2013, is a solution-focused team with global experience committed to bringing together the right team of experts to approach medical research questions. The expert team provides clients with the most effective clinical outcome solution to help make the right patient care value decisions. COS has expertise in qualitative and quantitative research that will result in actionable evidence to support clinical and regulatory strategies for both the US and European markets. For more information, please visit www.clinoutsolutions.com.
About Carevive Systems
Carevive Systems, founded in 2013, is an oncology-focused health technology company focused on understanding and improving the cancer patient experience. Our platform enables providers to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves survival outcomes and patient quality of life. Use of Carevive in the clinic unlocks critical data on the real-world cancer patient experience to continuously improve patient care today and advance cancer drug development. For more information, please visit www.carevive.com or follow our LinkedIn page.
