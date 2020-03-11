CloudJumper Is Named 2020 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners, Channel Futures

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudJumper--CloudJumper, an innovator and leading independent ISV software provider for remote desktop and application workspace solutions in the end-user computing (EUC) market, has been named a 2020 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures.
The awards recognize the people, technologies, trends and organizations that will shape the new channel in 2020.
CloudJumper was cited as one of 25 organizations to watch for their roles in mapping the direction of the new channel.
The CloudJumper solution is purpose-built for Azure to remove the most challenging technical adoption barriers of WVD and enable organizations to efficiently deliver digital workspaces to employees. CloudJumper provides a turnkey solution that requires no PowerShell expertise to administer WVD digital workspaces. CloudJumper’s simple web UI organizes, automates and orchestrates the complex array of backend tasks, functions and services required to deliver WVD remote work solutions.
Organizations can realize the benefits of WVD immediately with CloudJumper’s intuitive UI that structures hundreds of complex backend deployment options into just a few choices. CloudJumper enables rapid adoption of WVD workspaces at cloud scale. Complex, ad-hoc management and maintenance tasks are grouped into simple organized workflows saving administrative labor. CloudJumper’s solution leverages unique features to provide a framework for application lifecycle management, thereby streamlining application deployments to the right users at the right time to maximize user productivity. CloudJumper employs exclusive learning algorithms to efficiently coordinate backend cloud services which can dramatically reduce cloud spend.
CloudJumper also provides the essential digital workspace tools for many organizations to break their dependence on legacy VDI providers, like Citrix.
In addition to WVD, CloudJumper supports IaaS-based RDS which is currently available for production deployments in Azure, other public clouds and hybrid deployments.
“Windows Virtual Desktop represents the natural evolution of end user computing in 2020. New and imminent industry trends such as pandemic health urgencies, new remote work scenarios, 5G bandwidth availability, the proliferation of ransomware, additional regulatory requirements, and the recent changes to Microsoft licensing are coming together to make WVD the EUC platform of choice,” said JD Helms, President, CloudJumper. “This acknowledgement supports our vision of empowering our Managed Service Partners and organizations with the tools necessary for them to enable rapid adoption of modern digital workspaces and enable end-users to be more productive and connected.”
"Our editorial team looked back at the most intriguing and significant stories from last year to identify who and what they expect to make the biggest impact on the channel in the year ahead," said Craig Galbraith, executive editor of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "These winners effectively represent the wide spectrum of partner types, technologies and companies we cover on a daily basis, and they're all names you can expect to be hearing a lot moving forward."
All 51 of the 2020 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website.
About CloudJumper
CloudJumper is a VDI & RDS orchestration and management alternative to the industry giants. Our Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is cloud-agnostic, supporting Microsoft Azure, Google, AWS and regional cloud providers – as well as complex hybrid technologies on industry leading hypervisors, like VMware, Hyper-V and NetApp HCI. CWMS provides a simple U.I. to deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and maintain unified workspaces – no PowerShell required. CloudJumper is recognized as a Preferred Microsoft ISV Partner for WVD and has a 20-year history of success serving thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of desktops.
