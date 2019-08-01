The note posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon was pretty straight-forward:
After 73 years, the Jacob family was closing its Club 21 Mexican Restaurant at 2920 N. Oracle Road for good, the final chapter for one of the city's oldest continually operating businesses.
"To Our Valued Customers," the note read. "For the past 73 years we have had the privilege of serving generations of Tucson Families from our same location here on north Oracle Road. First dates, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, new arrivals, graduations, holidays, reunions and even choir practice; made us a part of so many lives. Thank you for letting us share in all of those special moments with you."
In the post, Taft "Skip" Jacob, son of founders George and Edna Jacob, said that he has been advised "to stop working at the place I have called home for the past 50 years," which prompted the closing.
Jacob called the decision "not easy, not happy," but said his family's run has been "filled with the memories of so many good people and good times that we have shared."
"We thank you for each of those 73 years," he wrote, and signed the post George and Skip Jacob.
The owners could not be reached for comment and no one answered the restaurant's phone Thursday.
The Jacob family also ran El Parador Restaurant and Cantina at 2744 E. Broadway for 40 years before closing in 2013.