ClubConnect Strengthens Support for the National Health & Fitness Alliance to Provide Thought Leadership and Advocacy for the Health Club Industry

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IHRSA--The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness around the importance of staying healthy and fit, but many gyms remain closed due to state and federal protocols. ClubConnect, the fitness industry's leading training, and education platform, is working to ensure safe access to health clubs and fitness professionals. Along with its sister organizations, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), ClubConnect has now significantly increased its annual contribution to the National Health & Fitness Alliance (NHFA), a leadership council that champions the health club industry's role in shaping a healthier future.
By bringing together the thought leaders, such as those inside ClubConnect, NASM and AFAA, the NHFA provides evidence-based guidance and recommendations that can be utilized by a wide range of organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The resources and insights of the NHFA also enable the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) to represent and defend fitness professionals at the state and federal level. IHRSA protects clubs and gyms from legislative and regulatory burdens, ensuring that fitness professionals have a voice when policymakers are discussing issues related to the health club industry.
"NASM and AFAA have always been proud to support IHRSA's efforts to grow, promote and protect our communities. With ClubConnect’s increased contribution to the NHFA, we strengthen our commitment," said Laurie McCartney, President of Global Fitness & Wellness for Ascend Learning, the parent company of all three contributing organizations. "It’s important for us to play a leading role in creating a stronger business environment where clubs can continue to transform more and more lives through health and fitness."
The increased investment from ClubConnect will directly support the efforts IHRSA has undertaken to gain relief in Congress to help health clubs re-open, stay open and operate successfully in all 50 states.
To learn more about the National Health & Fitness Alliance, visit: https://www.ihrsa.org/industry-leadership/national-health-and-fitness-alliance/.
About ClubConnect: With products and services supporting over 8,000 health clubs and gyms across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. ClubConnect is the market leader in health club software, supporting gym employee onboarding, educational development, and credential verification. Learn more at www.clubconnect.com/.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the gold standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program, which is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the leading accreditor of certificate courses in the fitness industry. NASM also offers specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES). Learn more at www.nasm.org.
About AFAA: The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group fitness and personal trainers for over 35 years. AFAA pioneered the first nationally standardized guidelines for fitness professionals and has educated over 350,000 instructors and trainers in 73 countries. AFAA's Group Fitness Instructor Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Learn more at www.afaa.com.
Contacts
Ligaya Malones
Heart & Soul PR for NASM