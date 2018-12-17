The leading Mexican multinational beverage company deploys broad

scope of JDA supply chain planning and transportation management

solutions through 95 production lines in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina,

Brazil and Central America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coca-Cola

FEMSA is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola in the world,

and it operates 67 manufacturing plants and 344 distribution centers,

serving more than 2.8 million points of sale. Over the past two years,

Coca-Cola FEMSA has executed its supply chain transformation journey

with JDA

Software, Inc., deploying a wide range of JDA’s supply chain

solutions to increase profitability and maximize its process and cost

efficiencies through its end-to-end supply chain.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, is a multinational beverage company based in Mexico

City. One of the three subsidiaries from FEMSA (FEMSA is a Mexican

holding company) with annual revenues of $10.2 billion, while FEMSA has

$23.3 billion annual revenues. Coca-Cola FEMSA has operations in Mexico,

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama,

Guatemala and Uruguay.

Coca-Cola FEMSA began its supply chain strategy transformation two years

ago, in order to develop superior supply chain capabilities improving

customer service, increasing profitability, and enabling Coca-Cola

FEMSA’s commercial digital strategy. During the project, Coca-Cola FEMSA

deployed a variety of JDA solutions including JDA Supply Chain

Strategist, JDA Inventory Optimization, JDA Enterprise Supply Planning,

JDA Sequencing, JDA Transportation Management and JDA Transportation

Modeler. The roll-out took place between March 2017 and July 2018 in

Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Central America.

Coca-Cola FEMSA deployed a unique implementation approach where its

operational network is generated by JDA Supply Chain Strategist and

seamlessly integrated with JDA’s downstream execution solutions

combining supply chain planning and transportation processes. As a

result, Coca-Cola FEMSA has the ability to plan its shipments in all 344

distribution centers with hourly tracking, this enables the company to

archive clients promises on time and in full. With a single integrated

planning and distribution solution that encompasses an optimal

operational network, generating huge value for Coca-Cola FEMSA boosting

profitability.

“Continuous supply chain planning and down to-the-hour transportation

visibility is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must for global

organizations that must execute shipments to hundreds of thousands of

customers around the world,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, Latin

America, JDA. “Coca-Cola FEMSA has a truly impressive JDA footprint and

supply chain strategy that has already reaped tremendous value and we

look forward to supporting their efforts now and in the future.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Coca-Cola

FEMSA (@FEMSA) Completes Two-Year Supply Chain Transformation Journey

with @JDASoftware: http://bit.ly/2QEY9nB

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply

chain software provider powering today’s digital transformations. We

help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to

predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and

improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global

customers use our unmatched end-to-end software and SaaS solutions to

unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and

profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster

includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods

companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan

to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles