The leading Mexican multinational beverage company deploys broad
scope of JDA supply chain planning and transportation management
solutions through 95 production lines in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina,
Brazil and Central America
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coca-Cola
FEMSA is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola in the world,
and it operates 67 manufacturing plants and 344 distribution centers,
serving more than 2.8 million points of sale. Over the past two years,
Coca-Cola FEMSA has executed its supply chain transformation journey
with JDA
Software, Inc., deploying a wide range of JDA’s supply chain
solutions to increase profitability and maximize its process and cost
efficiencies through its end-to-end supply chain.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, is a multinational beverage company based in Mexico
City. One of the three subsidiaries from FEMSA (FEMSA is a Mexican
holding company) with annual revenues of $10.2 billion, while FEMSA has
$23.3 billion annual revenues. Coca-Cola FEMSA has operations in Mexico,
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama,
Guatemala and Uruguay.
Coca-Cola FEMSA began its supply chain strategy transformation two years
ago, in order to develop superior supply chain capabilities improving
customer service, increasing profitability, and enabling Coca-Cola
FEMSA’s commercial digital strategy. During the project, Coca-Cola FEMSA
deployed a variety of JDA solutions including JDA Supply Chain
Strategist, JDA Inventory Optimization, JDA Enterprise Supply Planning,
JDA Sequencing, JDA Transportation Management and JDA Transportation
Modeler. The roll-out took place between March 2017 and July 2018 in
Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Central America.
Coca-Cola FEMSA deployed a unique implementation approach where its
operational network is generated by JDA Supply Chain Strategist and
seamlessly integrated with JDA’s downstream execution solutions
combining supply chain planning and transportation processes. As a
result, Coca-Cola FEMSA has the ability to plan its shipments in all 344
distribution centers with hourly tracking, this enables the company to
archive clients promises on time and in full. With a single integrated
planning and distribution solution that encompasses an optimal
operational network, generating huge value for Coca-Cola FEMSA boosting
profitability.
“Continuous supply chain planning and down to-the-hour transportation
visibility is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must for global
organizations that must execute shipments to hundreds of thousands of
customers around the world,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, Latin
America, JDA. “Coca-Cola FEMSA has a truly impressive JDA footprint and
supply chain strategy that has already reaped tremendous value and we
look forward to supporting their efforts now and in the future.”
