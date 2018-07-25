CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today
reported second quarter 2018 financial results, which included revenue
of $170.0 million, net income of $2.9 million, or $0.02 per share, and
adjusted net income1 of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 52% year-over-year to $48.4
million while companywide all-in-sustaining costs (“AISC”)1
per average spot equivalent ounce (“AgEqOz”)1 declined 6%
year-over-year to $14.65 during the quarter, more than offsetting the
impact of lower average realized silver and gold prices.
Cash flow from operating activities was $(1.3) million and free cash flow1
was $(42.5) million during the quarter, which were impacted by
approximately $26 million of total investment to support the ongoing
ramp-up of operating activities at the new high-grade Silvertip mine in
British Columbia and approximately $31 million of Mexican cash income
and mining tax payments that were made early in the second quarter.
“Led by our Palmarejo operation, we delivered strong financial and
operating performance in the second quarter, which has resulted in an
increase to our companywide full-year production guidance ranges and a
reduction to our companywide full-year cost guidance ranges,” said
Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“As we enter the second half of 2018, we are well-positioned to continue
delivering on our strategy of successfully discovering, developing and
operating high-quality precious metals mines in safe jurisdictions. We
anticipate Silvertip will achieve commercial production levels in the
third quarter and begin to contribute high-margin production and cash
flow. Our higher level of investment in near-mine exploration continues
to generate excellent results with important new discoveries at
Palmarejo and Kensington and successful resource identification and
expansion at Silvertip and Rochester.
“Later this year, we expect to begin upgrading our crushing facility at
Rochester to accommodate a high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) unit in
the first quarter of 2019, which is expected to unlock significant
long-term value for our stockholders by significantly enhancing silver
recoveries and by substantially reducing operating costs. Production and
cash flow from our Wharf gold operation in South Dakota climbed sharply
during the quarter and are expected to further strengthen throughout the
remainder of the year, further reinforcing the merits of that
acquisition. Finally, we expect mining from Kensington’s high-grade
Jualin deposit to positively impact second half production and cost
levels.”
Highlights
Higher quarterly silver and gold production driven by strong
performance at Palmarejo - Companywide silver equivalent1
production increased 14% year-over-year to 8.8 million ounces. The
increase was driven by Palmarejo, where silver equivalent1
production climbed 40% year-over-year to 4.1 million ounces
Higher production and lower costs drove higher revenue, adjusted
EBITDA1 and adjusted EBITDA margin1
- Quarterly revenue of $170.0 million increased 14%
year-over-year. AISC per average spot AgEqOz1 of $14.65
declined 6% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA1
increased 52% year-over-year to $48.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin1
for the period improved to 28% compared to 21% during the same period
in 2017
Operating activities ramping up at high-grade Silvertip
silver-zinc-lead operation - Processing rates have averaged
approximately 300 tonnes per day in July and are periodically
exceeding 500 tonnes per day. During the quarter, the Company made
capital expenditures of $19.0 million (including $4.7 million of
capitalized drilling) in pre-commercial development and process
facility commissioning, bringing first half capital expenditures to
$37.7 million. Commercial production is expected to commence during
the third quarter
Ongoing success from accelerated near-mine exploration investments -
Second quarter exploration investment totaled $16.0 million ($6.4
million expensed and $9.6 million capitalized), with over 80%
allocated to near-mine targets. Coeur’s results-based exploration
efforts are generating positive results and have led to new
discoveries at Silvertip, Palmarejo, Kensington and Rochester
Enhancements to full-year 2018 guidance ranges - As published
on July 9, 2018, full-year 2018 production guidance was increased from
36.0 - 39.4 million AgEqOz1 to 37.3 - 40.5 million AgEqOz1
due to the strong first half performance at Palmarejo. As a result,
the Company has reduced both Palmarejo’s cost guidance and companywide
AISC guidance for 2018. Full-year capital expenditure guidance has
been increased primarily (i) to adjust for anticipated timing of
Silvertip achieving commercial production and (ii) to reflect
additional underground development investments at Palmarejo to access
new ore sources. The Company has also increased full-year exploration
expense guidance to incorporate additional planned investments in its
near-mine exploration programs during the second half of 2018
Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
$
170.0
$
163.3
$
214.6
$
159.9
$
149.5
Costs Applicable to Sales
$
$
99.3
$
122.0
$
101.6
$
102.2
General and Administrative Expenses
$
7.7
$
8.8
$
9.2
$
7.3
$
7.0
Net Income (Loss)
$
2.9
$
0.7
$
14.3
$
(11.7
)
$
(10.0
)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$
0.02
$
0.00
$
0.08
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.06
)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1
$
1.1
$
0.7
$
$
(15.3
)
$
(1.3
)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share
$
0.01
$
0.00
$
0.08
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
187.5
187.6
187.0
179.3
179.2
EBITDA1
$
42.1
$
49.4
$
69.6
$
38.6
$
23.4
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
48.4
$
49.5
$
$
40.2
$
31.9
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
$
(1.3
)
$
15.5
$
91.8
$
37.3
$
24.1
Capital Expenditures
$
41.2
$
42.3
$
47.1
$
29.0
$
37.1
Free Cash Flow1
$
(42.5
)
$
(26.8
)
$
44.8
$
8.3
$
(13.0
)
Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments
$
123.5
$
159.6
$
192.0
$
195.7
$
201.0
Total Debt2
$
419.7
$
414.0
$
411.3
$
288.7
$
284.6
Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver
$
16.48
$
16.70
$
16.57
$
16.86
$
16.95
Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold
$
1,241
$
1,268
$
1,224
$
1,240
$
1,206
Silver Ounces Produced
3.2
3.2
3.7
3.0
2.7
Gold Ounces Produced
94,052
85,383
118,756
93,293
82,819
Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced1
8.8
8.3
10.8
8.6
7.7
Silver Ounces Sold
3.2
3.2
3.8
2.9
2.7
Gold Ounces Sold
94,455
87,153
123,564
89,972
86,194
Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold1
8.9
8.4
11.1
8.3
7.9
Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (Average Spot)1
10.7
10.1
13.2
9.7
9.0
Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1
$
$
9.69
$
9.43
$
11.05
$
12.02
Adjusted CAS per Average Spot AgEqOz1
$
$
8.48
$
8.35
$
9.90
$
10.96
Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1
$
1,028
$
955
$
800
$
843
$
860
Adjusted AISC per AgEqOz1
$
$
17.20
$
14.45
$
17.35
$
17.81
Adjusted AISC per Average Spot AgEqOz1
$
$
14.33
$
12.26
$
14.79
$
15.58
Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter was $170.0 million, 4% higher than the
first quarter on increased metal sales, which offset slightly lower
average realized silver and gold prices of $16.48 and $1,241 per ounce,
respectively. Year-over-year, revenue increased 14%, also the result of
higher metal sales that offset lower average realized prices. Silver
sales contributed 31% of revenue during the second quarter and gold
sales contributed 69%. The Company’s U.S. operations accounted for
approximately 58% of second quarter revenue, comparable to the first
quarter.
Average realized gold prices during the second quarter were impacted by
the sale of 9,834 gold ounces at a price of $800 per ounce pursuant to
Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement.
Costs applicable to sales were $108.2 million for the quarter, 9% and 6%
higher quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, as a
result of higher metal sales. General and administrative expenses were
$7.7 million, 13% lower than the first quarter due to lower professional
service costs and 10% higher year-over-year due primarily to higher
employee-related expenses.
Quarterly interest expense, net of capitalized interest, was unchanged
compared to the prior quarter. The increase compared to the second
quarter of 2017 is due to the amounts drawn on the Company’s $200
million revolving credit facility to partially fund the Silvertip
acquisition.
Second quarter capital expenditures of $41.2 million were relatively
unchanged quarter-over-quarter. The percentage attributable to
sustaining capital expenditures, driven by the Company’s Palmarejo and
Kensington underground mining operations, increased from 46% in the
first quarter to 57% in the second quarter. Capital expenditures at
Silvertip accounted for an additional $19.0 million (including $4.7
million of capitalized exploration), or 46% of total companywide capital
expenditures.
Operations
Highlights of second quarter 2018 results for each of the Company’s
operations are provided below.
Palmarejo, Mexico
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
Tons milled
344,073
359,893
389,524
413,086
335,428
Average silver grade (oz/t)
6.86
6.88
6.92
5.53
4.98
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.08
0.08
Average recovery rate – Ag
87.5
%
81.4
%
87.0
%
83.6
%
87.3
%
Average recovery rate – Au
89.9
%
80.4
%
92.0
%
83.1
%
91.1
%
Silver ounces produced (000’s)
2,066
2,013
2,346
1,908
1,457
Gold ounces produced
33,702
29,896
37,537
28,948
24,292
Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s)
4,088
3,807
4,600
3,644
2,914
Silver ounces sold (000’s)
2,092
2,031
2,343
1,794
1,484
Gold ounces sold
31,207
30,888
38,953
26,554
25,191
Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s)
3,964
3,884
4,681
3,387
2,996
Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average
spot) (000’s)
4,557
4,479
5,331
3,809
3,324
Metal sales
$
70.7
$
70.0
$
83.2
$
60.7
$
53.2
Costs applicable to sales
$
$
31.1
$
36.0
$
33.3
$
33.9
Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1
$
$
8.01
$
7.54
$
9.76
$
11.21
Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1
$
$
6.94
$
6.64
$
8.68
$
10.11
Exploration expense
$
3.2
$
4.0
$
2.7
$
4.5
$
3.1
Cash flow from operating activities
$
1.3
$
27.3
$
52.1
$
18.5
$
18.8
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$
9.5
$
9.3
$
4.9
$
6.5
$
6.1
Development capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
2.1
$
(1.0
)
$
5.1
Total capital expenditures
$
9.5
$
9.3
$
7.0
$
5.5
$
11.2
Free cash flow1
$
(8.2
)
$
18.0
$
45.1
$
13.0
$
7.6
Second quarter silver equivalent1 production increased 7%
quarter-over-quarter and 40% year-over-year to 4.1 million ounces due
to the continued benefit of higher-than-projected grades at
Independencia
Silver and gold grades, consistent with the first quarter and 38%
higher year-over-year, offset lower mining rates attributable to the
ongoing installation of ground support. During the second half of the
year, these underground improvements are expected to facilitate a
return to steady-state mining rates while expected lower grade stopes
are mined
Adjusted CAS of $6.64 per average spot AgEqOz1 were 4%
lower than the first quarter and 34% lower year-over-year and
continued to track below initial full-year 2018 guidance of $9.25 -
$9.75
The new on-site absorption, desorption, and recovery ("ADR") plant
began processing run-of-mine and carbon inventory, which was
stockpiled in the first quarter. Second quarter average recovery rates
normalized as this inventory was processed. Through mid-July, the ADR
plant has generated estimated savings of over $4.1 million in reduced
refinery and freight costs and carbon purchases, recovering its
upfront investment in roughly two months
Exploration expense declined 20% quarter-over-quarter as focus shifted
to development towards the La Nación deposit, located between the
Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines. The Company anticipates
reaching the ore body in early 2019 with La Nación contributing
approximately 400 tons per day (“tpd”) of mill feed once production
has ramped up
Negative free cash flow1 of $8.2 million reflected the
payment of $31 million in cash income and mining taxes in early April,
of which $17 million related to 2017 earnings and $14 million were
payments related to year-to-date earnings. Total cash income and
mining tax payments in Mexico this year are expected to be $40 - $45
million
Approximately 32% of Palmarejo's gold sales in both the second quarter
and first half of 2018 (or 9,834 and 19,739 ounces, respectively) were
to Franco-Nevada at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates
a similar percentage of Palmarejo's gold sales to be to Franco-Nevada
in the second half of 2018
As published on July 9, 2018, the Company increased Palmarejo’s
full-year production guidance to 7.5 - 7.9 million ounces of silver
and 115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold from 6.5 - 7.1 million ounces of
silver and 110,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold. Cost guidance has been
revised lower from CAS per AgEqOz1 of $9.25 - $9.75 to
$8.00 - $8.50 on an average spot equivalent basis and from $10.50 -
$11.00 to $9.00 - $9.50 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis
Rochester, Nevada
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
Ore tons placed
4,083,028
4,351,131
4,171,451
4,262,011
4,493,100
Average silver grade (oz/t)
0.53
0.54
0.50
0.53
0.53
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.004
0.003
0.003
0.004
0.003
Silver ounces produced (000’s)
1,125
1,157
1,361
1,070
1,156
Gold ounces produced
12,273
11,487
18,995
10,955
10,745
Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s)
1,861
1,846
2,500
1,727
1,801
Silver ounces sold (000’s)
1,097
1,119
1,457
1,050
1,135
Gold ounces sold
12,030
11,163
20,002
10,390
10,658
Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s)
1,819
1,789
2,658
1,674
1,774
Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average
spot) (000’s)
2,048
2,004
2,969
1,839
1,913
Metal sales
$
33.7
$
33.5
$
49.7
$
31.2
$
32.8
Costs applicable to sales
$
24.5
$
24.3
$
34.0
$
23.3
$
24.2
Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1
$
13.36
$
13.33
$
12.77
$
13.69
$
13.54
Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1
$
11.87
$
11.89
$
11.37
$
12.46
$
12.56
Exploration expense
$
0.2
$
—
$
0.5
$
0.5
$
0.3
Cash flow from operating activities
$
6.0
$
3.4
$
26.1
$
1.6
$
(1.1
)
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$
0.4
$
0.5
$
0.9
$
0.5
$
1.1
Development capital expenditures
$
0.3
$
2.1
$
5.9
$
9.2
$
12.7
Total capital expenditures
$
0.7
$
2.6
$
6.8
$
9.7
$
13.8
Free cash flow1
$
5.3
$
0.8
$
19.3
$
(8.1
)
$
(14.9
)
Total tons placed decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year
due to fewer run-of-mine tons placed
Quarterly silver equivalent1 production of 1.9 million
ounces was slightly higher than the prior period and the second
quarter of 2017. Higher production during the second half is expected
to be driven by the ongoing ramp up of the Stage IV leach pad and
continued placement of higher grade gold ore
Second quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 of
$11.87 was level with the prior quarter, 5% lower year-over-year and
remained below the full-year 2018 guidance range of $12.00 - $12.50
Free cash flow1 during the second quarter was $5.3 million,
reflecting the normalization of leach pad and metal inventory as well
as significantly lower capital expenditures of $0.3 million. This
compares to capital expenditures of $2.1 million in the prior quarter
and $13.8 million during the same period in 2017. Free cash flow1
is expected to increase further in the second half of the year
Rochester’s adoption of HPGR technology remains on-schedule. The
Company expects to begin crusher upgrades later this year, including
the installation of an initial HPGR crusher unit early next year while
it decommissions an existing, smaller crusher facility later this
year. Silver recoveries are expected to improve beginning as early as
the second quarter of 2019
The Company is maintaining Rochester’s full-year 2018 production
guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million ounces of silver and 45,000 - 50,000
ounces of gold. The Company is also maintaining cost guidance of CAS
per AgEqOz1 of $13.25 - $13.75 on a 60:1 silver equivalent
basis and $12.00 - $12.50 on an average spot equivalent basis
Wharf, South Dakota
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
Ore tons placed
1,075,820
1,076,395
1,124,785
1,150,308
993,167
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.023
0.022
0.029
0.029
0.024
Gold ounces produced
22,507
17,936
27,292
25,849
21,358
Silver ounces produced (000’s)
13
12
16
15
13
Gold equivalent ounces produced1
22,729
18,133
27,560
26,096
21,568
Silver ounces sold (000’s)
14
11
16
14
11
Gold ounces sold
23,053
17,339
28,975
23,855
21,314
Gold equivalent ounces sold1
23,282
17,522
29,256
24,085
21,495
Metal sales
$
29.8
$
23.4
$
37.3
$
31.3
$
27.0
Costs applicable to sales
$
19.3
$
15.3
$
19.9
$
17.3
$
15.8
Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1
$
824
$
870
$
682
$
719
$
737
Exploration expense
$
—
$
—
$
0.1
$
0.2
$
—
Cash flow from operating activities
$
11.5
$
(1.4
)
$
17.2
$
15.0
$
8.8
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$
1.2
$
0.3
$
1.6
$
1.8
$
1.5
Development capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
1.7
$
1.3
$
—
Total capital expenditures
$
1.2
$
0.3
$
3.3
$
3.1
$
1.5
Free cash flow1
$
10.3
$
(1.7
)
$
13.9
$
11.9
$
7.3
As anticipated, quarterly gold production improved to 22,507 ounces,
25% higher quarter-over-quarter and 5% year-over-year, due to timing
of leach pad recoveries. While average grade is expected to remain
relatively unchanged throughout the second half of the year, sustained
higher mining and crushing rates are expected to drive higher
production levels
Higher production compared to the prior quarter drove a 5% reduction
in adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 of $824, below the full-year
2018 guidance range of $850 - $900
Wharf generated $10.3 million of free cash flow1 during the
second quarter. This was driven by higher production and the
normalization of leach pad and metal inventory. Free cash flow1
is expected to remain strong for the remainder of the year
The Company is maintaining Wharf’s full-year production and cost
guidance of 85,000 - 90,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuEqOz1
of $850 - $900
Kensington, Alaska
(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
2Q 2017
Tons milled
168,751
158,706
167,631
172,038
163,163
Average gold grade (oz/t)
0.16
0.17
0.22
0.17
0.17
Average recovery rate
92.6
%
94.0
%
92.8
%
94.1
%
93.2
%
Gold ounces produced
25,570
26,064
34,932
27,541
26,424
Gold ounces sold
28,165
27,763
35,634
29,173
29,031
Metal sales
$
35.7
$
36.3
$
44.3
$
36.6
$
35.6
Costs applicable to sales
$
34.2
$
28.6
$
32.0
$
27.7
$
28.0
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1
$
1,195
$
1,010
$
896
$
946
$
952
Exploration expense
$
1.4
$
1.6
$
2.8
$
3.0
$
2.0
Cash flow from operating activities
$
3.2
$
4.6
$
16.8
$
9.3
$
7.0
Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)
$
9.2
$
8.5
$
8.0
$
6.5
$
3.7
Development capital expenditures
$
1.5
$
2.9
$
4.0
$
3.6
$
4.9
Total capital expenditures
$
10.7
$
11.4
$
12.0
$
10.1
$
8.6
Free cash flow1
$
(7.5
)
$
(6.8
)
$
4.8
$
(0.8
)
$
(1.6
)
Second quarter gold production of 25,570 ounces was consistent
quarter-over-quarter as anticipated due to lower planned grades
related to mine sequencing
Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 of $1,195 was 18% and 26% higher
quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, due to lower
production and higher diesel, consumables, dewatering and drilling
costs. Higher grades and production levels in the second half of 2018
are expected to result in lower unit costs
Total exploration investment during the quarter was $2.7 million,
unchanged quarter-over-quarter, and included $1.4 million of expensed
exploration and $1.3 million of capitalized exploration
Dewatering efforts at Jualin are expected to be completed in the third
quarter and facilitate ramp up of production through year-end. As a
result, production for the remainder of 2018 is expected to be
weighted towards the latter part of the year
Negative free cash flow1 of $7.5 million resulted from
higher operating costs
The Company is maintaining Kensington’s full-year production and cost
guidance of 115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuOz1
of $900 - $950
Silvertip, British Columbia
Mining activities remain focused on underground rehabilitation and
development while surface activities are focused on the planning,
construction and commissioning of various process optimization
projects and infrastructure upgrades
Processing rates continued to improve during the second quarter and,
in July, rates have averaged approximately 300 tonnes per day and
periodically exceeded 500 tonnes per day
Silvertip’s initial drilling program of over 40,000 meters (133,000
feet) was completed on-time and under-budget. The Company plans to
publish a corresponding exploration update later this month. Drilling
results are expected to be included in a NI 43-101 Technical Report
anticipated to be filed later this year
The Company submitted a permit amendment application to operate at
1,000 metric tonnes per day earlier in the quarter and anticipates
receiving approval around year-end
The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of 1.5 -
2.0 million ounces of silver and 23.0 - 28.0 million pounds of both
zinc and lead at CAS per AgEqOz1 and average spot AgEqOz1
of $15.00 - $15.50 and $12.00 - $12.50, respectively
Exploration
For the second consecutive quarter, Coeur sustained a higher level of
near-mine exploration investment. Up to 18 drill rigs were active at
Coeur’s operations and exploration projects during the quarter,
including seven at Palmarejo, two at Kensington and six at Silvertip.
84% of the Company’s total quarterly exploration investment was
allocated to near-mine opportunities and targets.
Expensed resource expansion drilling totaled $6.4 million during the
quarter and was primarily focused on identifying and expanding resources
at the Palmarejo and Kensington operations. Drilling activity was also
completed at early-stage exploration projects in Nevada, U.S. and
Sonora, Mexico.
Capitalized resource infill drilling totaled $9.6 million during the
second quarter, nearly double the amount spent in the first quarter and
three times the total spent in the second quarter of 2017. The majority
of this increase was focused on opportunities at the new Silvertip mine.
The Company invested $6.2 million in resource definition drilling at
Silvertip during the second quarter, which has generated
better-than-expected results. The Company plans to publish an update on
Silvertip’s exploration program in late July and anticipates filing a NI
43-101 Technical Report later this year summarizing the results. Given
the success of this initial drilling program, the Company has commenced
a $4.0 million second phase of drilling focusing on resource expansion
targets.
At Rochester, infill drilling southwest of the pit in the Sunflower area
has intercepted significant mineralization within an area previously
modeled as inferred resource. Because of this area’s proximity to the
pit, anticipated higher grades and shallow mineralization, the Company
considers Sunflower to be a potentially significant source of future
production.
At Palmarejo, as many as four rigs continued targeting expansion of the
Nación and Zapata resources and definition of the recently-discovered
Madero and Rampa veins (located immediately west of Guadalupe) and the
Jacobo and Portales veins (located immediately east of Guadalupe).
Limited drilling also commenced in the Independencia North area,
targeting the Hidalgo and Reforma veins in the footwall of the main
Independencia structure.
