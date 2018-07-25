CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today

reported second quarter 2018 financial results, which included revenue

of $170.0 million, net income of $2.9 million, or $0.02 per share, and

adjusted net income1 of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 52% year-over-year to $48.4

million while companywide all-in-sustaining costs (“AISC”)1

per average spot equivalent ounce (“AgEqOz”)1 declined 6%

year-over-year to $14.65 during the quarter, more than offsetting the

impact of lower average realized silver and gold prices.

Cash flow from operating activities was $(1.3) million and free cash flow1

was $(42.5) million during the quarter, which were impacted by

approximately $26 million of total investment to support the ongoing

ramp-up of operating activities at the new high-grade Silvertip mine in

British Columbia and approximately $31 million of Mexican cash income

and mining tax payments that were made early in the second quarter.

“Led by our Palmarejo operation, we delivered strong financial and

operating performance in the second quarter, which has resulted in an

increase to our companywide full-year production guidance ranges and a

reduction to our companywide full-year cost guidance ranges,” said

Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As we enter the second half of 2018, we are well-positioned to continue

delivering on our strategy of successfully discovering, developing and

operating high-quality precious metals mines in safe jurisdictions. We

anticipate Silvertip will achieve commercial production levels in the

third quarter and begin to contribute high-margin production and cash

flow. Our higher level of investment in near-mine exploration continues

to generate excellent results with important new discoveries at

Palmarejo and Kensington and successful resource identification and

expansion at Silvertip and Rochester.

“Later this year, we expect to begin upgrading our crushing facility at

Rochester to accommodate a high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) unit in

the first quarter of 2019, which is expected to unlock significant

long-term value for our stockholders by significantly enhancing silver

recoveries and by substantially reducing operating costs. Production and

cash flow from our Wharf gold operation in South Dakota climbed sharply

during the quarter and are expected to further strengthen throughout the

remainder of the year, further reinforcing the merits of that

acquisition. Finally, we expect mining from Kensington’s high-grade

Jualin deposit to positively impact second half production and cost

levels.”

Highlights



  • Higher quarterly silver and gold production driven by strong
    performance at Palmarejo     - Companywide silver equivalent1
    production increased 14% year-over-year to 8.8 million ounces. The
    increase was driven by Palmarejo, where silver equivalent1
    production climbed 40% year-over-year to 4.1 million ounces


  • Higher production and lower costs drove higher revenue, adjusted
    EBITDA    1 and adjusted EBITDA margin1
    - Quarterly revenue of $170.0 million increased 14%
    year-over-year. AISC per average spot AgEqOz1 of $14.65
    declined 6% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA1
    increased 52% year-over-year to $48.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin1
    for the period improved to 28% compared to 21% during the same period
    in 2017


  • Operating activities ramping up at high-grade Silvertip
    silver-zinc-lead operation     - Processing rates have averaged
    approximately 300 tonnes per day in July and are periodically
    exceeding 500 tonnes per day. During the quarter, the Company made
    capital expenditures of $19.0 million (including $4.7 million of
    capitalized drilling) in pre-commercial development and process
    facility commissioning, bringing first half capital expenditures to
    $37.7 million. Commercial production is expected to commence during
    the third quarter


  • Ongoing success from accelerated near-mine exploration investments -
    Second quarter exploration investment totaled $16.0 million ($6.4
    million expensed and $9.6 million capitalized), with over 80%
    allocated to near-mine targets. Coeur’s results-based exploration
    efforts are generating positive results and have led to new
    discoveries at Silvertip, Palmarejo, Kensington and Rochester


  • Enhancements to full-year 2018 guidance ranges - As published
    on July 9, 2018, full-year 2018 production guidance was increased from
    36.0 - 39.4 million AgEqOz1 to 37.3 - 40.5 million AgEqOz1
    due to the strong first half performance at Palmarejo. As a result,
    the Company has reduced both Palmarejo’s cost guidance and companywide
    AISC guidance for 2018. Full-year capital expenditure guidance has
    been increased primarily (i) to adjust for anticipated timing of
    Silvertip achieving commercial production and (ii) to reflect
    additional underground development investments at Palmarejo to access
    new ore sources. The Company has also increased full-year exploration
    expense guidance to incorporate additional planned investments in its
    near-mine exploration programs during the second half of 2018

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)



(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold

ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics)



 

 

 


 


 


 



2Q 2018

 

1Q 2018

 

4Q 2017

 

3Q 2017

 

2Q 2017


Revenue




$

170.0



$

163.3



$

214.6



$

159.9



$

149.5


Costs Applicable to Sales


$


108.2





$

99.3



$

122.0



$

101.6



$

102.2


General and Administrative Expenses


$

7.7



$

8.8



$

9.2



$

7.3



$

7.0


Net Income (Loss)


$

2.9



$

0.7



$

14.3



$

(11.7

)


$

(10.0

)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share


$

0.02



$

0.00



$

0.08



$

(0.06

)


$

(0.06

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1


$

1.1



$

0.7



$


14.1





$

(15.3

)


$

(1.3

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share


$

0.01



$

0.00



$

0.08



$

(0.09

)


$

(0.01

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


187.5



187.6



187.0



179.3



179.2


EBITDA1


$

42.1



$

49.4



$

69.6



$

38.6



$

23.4


Adjusted EBITDA1


$

48.4



$

49.5



$


77.0





$

40.2



$

31.9


Cash Flow from Operating Activities


$

(1.3

)


$

15.5



$

91.8



$

37.3



$

24.1


Capital Expenditures


$

41.2



$

42.3



$

47.1



$

29.0



$

37.1


Free Cash Flow1


$

(42.5

)


$

(26.8

)


$

44.8



$

8.3



$

(13.0

)

Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments


$

123.5



$

159.6



$

192.0



$

195.7



$

201.0


Total Debt2


$

419.7



$

414.0



$

411.3



$

288.7



$

284.6


Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver


$

16.48



$

16.70



$

16.57



$

16.86



$

16.95


Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold


$

1,241



$

1,268



$

1,224



$

1,240



$

1,206


Silver Ounces Produced


3.2



3.2



3.7



3.0



2.7


Gold Ounces Produced


94,052



85,383



118,756



93,293



82,819


Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced1


8.8



8.3



10.8



8.6



7.7


Silver Ounces Sold


3.2



3.2



3.8



2.9



2.7


Gold Ounces Sold


94,455



87,153



123,564



89,972



86,194


Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold1


8.9



8.4



11.1



8.3



7.9


Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (Average Spot)1


10.7



10.1



13.2



9.7



9.0


Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1


$


9.44





$

9.69



$

9.43



$

11.05



$

12.02


Adjusted CAS per Average Spot AgEqOz1


$


8.26





$

8.48



$

8.35



$

9.90



$

10.96


Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1


$

1,028



$

955



$

800



$

843



$

860


Adjusted AISC per AgEqOz1


$


17.62





$

17.20



$

14.45



$

17.35



$

17.81


Adjusted AISC per Average Spot AgEqOz1


$


14.65



 


$

14.33



$

12.26



$

14.79



$

15.58






















 

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter was $170.0 million, 4% higher than the

first quarter on increased metal sales, which offset slightly lower

average realized silver and gold prices of $16.48 and $1,241 per ounce,

respectively. Year-over-year, revenue increased 14%, also the result of

higher metal sales that offset lower average realized prices. Silver

sales contributed 31% of revenue during the second quarter and gold

sales contributed 69%. The Company’s U.S. operations accounted for

approximately 58% of second quarter revenue, comparable to the first

quarter.

Average realized gold prices during the second quarter were impacted by

the sale of 9,834 gold ounces at a price of $800 per ounce pursuant to

Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement.

Costs applicable to sales were $108.2 million for the quarter, 9% and 6%

higher quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, as a

result of higher metal sales. General and administrative expenses were

$7.7 million, 13% lower than the first quarter due to lower professional

service costs and 10% higher year-over-year due primarily to higher

employee-related expenses.

Quarterly interest expense, net of capitalized interest, was unchanged

compared to the prior quarter. The increase compared to the second

quarter of 2017 is due to the amounts drawn on the Company’s $200

million revolving credit facility to partially fund the Silvertip

acquisition.

Second quarter capital expenditures of $41.2 million were relatively

unchanged quarter-over-quarter. The percentage attributable to

sustaining capital expenditures, driven by the Company’s Palmarejo and

Kensington underground mining operations, increased from 46% in the

first quarter to 57% in the second quarter. Capital expenditures at

Silvertip accounted for an additional $19.0 million (including $4.7

million of capitalized exploration), or 46% of total companywide capital

expenditures.

Operations

Highlights of second quarter 2018 results for each of the Company’s

operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico


(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

 

 

 


 


 


 



2Q 2018

 

1Q 2018

 

4Q 2017

 

3Q 2017

 

2Q 2017

Tons milled



344,073




359,893




389,524




413,086




335,428


Average silver grade (oz/t)



6.86




6.88




6.92




5.53




4.98


Average gold grade (oz/t)



0.11




0.10




0.10




0.08




0.08


Average recovery rate – Ag



87.5

%



81.4

%



87.0

%



83.6

%



87.3

%

Average recovery rate – Au



89.9

%



80.4

%



92.0

%



83.1

%



91.1

%

Silver ounces produced (000’s)



2,066




2,013




2,346




1,908




1,457


Gold ounces produced



33,702




29,896




37,537




28,948




24,292


Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s)



4,088




3,807




4,600




3,644




2,914


Silver ounces sold (000’s)



2,092




2,031




2,343




1,794




1,484


Gold ounces sold



31,207




30,888




38,953




26,554




25,191


Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s)



3,964




3,884




4,681




3,387




2,996


Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average
spot) (000’s)



4,557




4,479




5,331




3,809




3,324


Metal sales


$

70.7



$

70.0



$

83.2



$

60.7



$

53.2


Costs applicable to sales


$


30.3





$

31.1



$

36.0



$

33.3



$

33.9


Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1


$


7.64





$

8.01



$

7.54



$

9.76



$

11.21


Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1


$


6.64





$

6.94



$

6.64



$

8.68



$

10.11


Exploration expense


$

3.2



$

4.0



$

2.7



$

4.5



$

3.1


Cash flow from operating activities


$

1.3



$

27.3



$

52.1



$

18.5



$

18.8


Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)


$

9.5



$

9.3



$

4.9



$

6.5



$

6.1


Development capital expenditures


$



 

 

$



 

 

$

2.1

 

 

$

(1.0

)

 

$

5.1

 

Total capital expenditures


$

9.5



$

9.3



$

7.0



$

5.5



$

11.2












 

Free cash flow1


$

(8.2

)


$

18.0



$

45.1



$

13.0



$

7.6






















 



  • Second quarter silver equivalent1 production increased 7%
    quarter-over-quarter and 40% year-over-year to 4.1 million ounces due
    to the continued benefit of higher-than-projected grades at
    Independencia


  • Silver and gold grades, consistent with the first quarter and 38%
    higher year-over-year, offset lower mining rates attributable to the
    ongoing installation of ground support. During the second half of the
    year, these underground improvements are expected to facilitate a
    return to steady-state mining rates while expected lower grade stopes
    are mined


  • Adjusted CAS of $6.64 per average spot AgEqOz1 were 4%
    lower than the first quarter and 34% lower year-over-year and
    continued to track below initial full-year 2018 guidance of $9.25 -
    $9.75


  • The new on-site absorption, desorption, and recovery ("ADR") plant
    began processing run-of-mine and carbon inventory, which was
    stockpiled in the first quarter. Second quarter average recovery rates
    normalized as this inventory was processed. Through mid-July, the ADR
    plant has generated estimated savings of over $4.1 million in reduced
    refinery and freight costs and carbon purchases, recovering its
    upfront investment in roughly two months


  • Exploration expense declined 20% quarter-over-quarter as focus shifted
    to development towards the La Nación deposit, located between the
    Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines. The Company anticipates
    reaching the ore body in early 2019 with La Nación contributing
    approximately 400 tons per day (“tpd”) of mill feed once production
    has ramped up


  • Negative free cash flow1 of $8.2 million reflected the
    payment of $31 million in cash income and mining taxes in early April,
    of which $17 million related to 2017 earnings and $14 million were
    payments related to year-to-date earnings. Total cash income and
    mining tax payments in Mexico this year are expected to be $40 - $45
    million


  • Approximately 32% of Palmarejo's gold sales in both the second quarter
    and first half of 2018 (or 9,834 and 19,739 ounces, respectively) were
    to Franco-Nevada at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates
    a similar percentage of Palmarejo's gold sales to be to Franco-Nevada
    in the second half of 2018


  • As published on July 9, 2018, the Company increased Palmarejo’s
    full-year production guidance to 7.5 - 7.9 million ounces of silver
    and 115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold from 6.5 - 7.1 million ounces of
    silver and 110,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold. Cost guidance has been
    revised lower from CAS per AgEqOz1 of $9.25 - $9.75 to
    $8.00 - $8.50 on an average spot equivalent basis and from $10.50 -
    $11.00 to $9.00 - $9.50 on a 60:1 silver equivalent basis

Rochester, Nevada


(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

 

 

 


 


 


 




2Q 2018

 

1Q 2018

 

4Q 2017

 

3Q 2017

 

2Q 2017


Ore tons placed



4,083,028



4,351,131



4,171,451



4,262,011




4,493,100



Average silver grade (oz/t)



0.53



0.54



0.50



0.53




0.53



Average gold grade (oz/t)



0.004



0.003



0.003



0.004




0.003



Silver ounces produced (000’s)



1,125



1,157



1,361



1,070




1,156



Gold ounces produced



12,273



11,487



18,995



10,955




10,745



Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s)



1,861



1,846



2,500



1,727




1,801



Silver ounces sold (000’s)



1,097



1,119



1,457



1,050




1,135



Gold ounces sold



12,030



11,163



20,002



10,390




10,658



Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s)



1,819



1,789



2,658



1,674




1,774



Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average
spot) (000’s)



2,048



2,004



2,969



1,839




1,913



Metal sales


$

33.7


$

33.5


$

49.7


$

31.2



$

32.8



Costs applicable to sales


$

24.5


$

24.3


$

34.0


$

23.3



$

24.2



Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1


$

13.36


$

13.33


$

12.77


$

13.69



$

13.54



Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1


$

11.87


$

11.89


$

11.37


$

12.46



$

12.56



Exploration expense


$

0.2


$




$

0.5


$

0.5



$

0.3



Cash flow from operating activities


$

6.0


$

3.4


$

26.1


$

1.6



$

(1.1

)


Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)


$

0.4


$

0.5


$

0.9


$

0.5



$

1.1



Development capital expenditures


$

0.3

 

$

2.1

 

$

5.9

 

$

9.2

 

 

$

12.7

 


Total capital expenditures


$

0.7


$

2.6


$

6.8


$

9.7



$

13.8



Free cash flow1


$

5.3


$

0.8


$

19.3


$

(8.1

)


$

(14.9

)




















 



  • Total tons placed decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year
    due to fewer run-of-mine tons placed


  • Quarterly silver equivalent1 production of 1.9 million
    ounces was slightly higher than the prior period and the second
    quarter of 2017. Higher production during the second half is expected
    to be driven by the ongoing ramp up of the Stage IV leach pad and
    continued placement of higher grade gold ore


  • Second quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 of
    $11.87 was level with the prior quarter, 5% lower year-over-year and
    remained below the full-year 2018 guidance range of $12.00 - $12.50


  • Free cash flow1 during the second quarter was $5.3 million,
    reflecting the normalization of leach pad and metal inventory as well
    as significantly lower capital expenditures of $0.3 million. This
    compares to capital expenditures of $2.1 million in the prior quarter
    and $13.8 million during the same period in 2017. Free cash flow1
    is expected to increase further in the second half of the year


  • Rochester’s adoption of HPGR technology remains on-schedule. The
    Company expects to begin crusher upgrades later this year, including
    the installation of an initial HPGR crusher unit early next year while
    it decommissions an existing, smaller crusher facility later this
    year. Silver recoveries are expected to improve beginning as early as
    the second quarter of 2019


  • The Company is maintaining Rochester’s full-year 2018 production
    guidance of 4.2 - 4.7 million ounces of silver and 45,000 - 50,000
    ounces of gold. The Company is also maintaining cost guidance of CAS
    per AgEqOz1 of $13.25 - $13.75 on a 60:1 silver equivalent
    basis and $12.00 - $12.50 on an average spot equivalent basis

Wharf, South Dakota


(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

 

 

 


 


 


 




2Q 2018

 

1Q 2018

 

4Q 2017

 

3Q 2017

 

2Q 2017


Ore tons placed



1,075,820



1,076,395




1,124,785



1,150,308



993,167


Average gold grade (oz/t)



0.023



0.022




0.029



0.029



0.024


Gold ounces produced



22,507



17,936




27,292



25,849



21,358


Silver ounces produced (000’s)



13



12




16



15



13


Gold equivalent ounces produced1



22,729



18,133




27,560



26,096



21,568


Silver ounces sold (000’s)



14



11




16



14



11


Gold ounces sold



23,053



17,339




28,975



23,855



21,314


Gold equivalent ounces sold1



23,282



17,522




29,256



24,085



21,495


Metal sales


$

29.8


$

23.4



$

37.3


$

31.3


$

27.0


Costs applicable to sales


$

19.3


$

15.3



$

19.9


$

17.3


$

15.8


Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1


$

824


$

870



$

682


$

719


$

737


Exploration expense


$




$





$

0.1


$

0.2


$




Cash flow from operating activities


$

11.5


$

(1.4

)


$

17.2


$

15.0


$

8.8


Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)


$

1.2


$

0.3



$

1.6


$

1.8


$

1.5


Development capital expenditures


$



 

$



 

 

$

1.7

 

$

1.3

 

$




Total capital expenditures


$

1.2


$

0.3



$

3.3


$

3.1


$

1.5


Free cash flow1


$

10.3


$

(1.7

)


$

13.9


$

11.9


$

7.3













 



  • As anticipated, quarterly gold production improved to 22,507 ounces,
    25% higher quarter-over-quarter and 5% year-over-year, due to timing
    of leach pad recoveries. While average grade is expected to remain
    relatively unchanged throughout the second half of the year, sustained
    higher mining and crushing rates are expected to drive higher
    production levels


  • Higher production compared to the prior quarter drove a 5% reduction
    in adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 of $824, below the full-year
    2018 guidance range of $850 - $900


  • Wharf generated $10.3 million of free cash flow1 during the
    second quarter. This was driven by higher production and the
    normalization of leach pad and metal inventory. Free cash flow1
    is expected to remain strong for the remainder of the year


  • The Company is maintaining Wharf’s full-year production and cost
    guidance of 85,000 - 90,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuEqOz1
    of $850 - $900

Kensington, Alaska


(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

 

 

 


 


 


 




2Q 2018

 

1Q 2018

 

4Q 2017

 

3Q 2017

 

2Q 2017


Tons milled



168,751




158,706




167,631




172,038




163,163



Average gold grade (oz/t)



0.16




0.17




0.22




0.17




0.17



Average recovery rate



92.6

%



94.0

%



92.8

%



94.1

%



93.2

%


Gold ounces produced



25,570




26,064




34,932




27,541




26,424



Gold ounces sold



28,165




27,763




35,634




29,173




29,031



Metal sales


$

35.7



$

36.3



$

44.3



$

36.6



$

35.6



Costs applicable to sales


$

34.2



$

28.6



$

32.0



$

27.7



$

28.0



Adjusted CAS per AuOz1


$

1,195



$

1,010



$

896



$

946



$

952



Exploration expense


$

1.4



$

1.6



$

2.8



$

3.0



$

2.0



Cash flow from operating activities


$

3.2



$

4.6



$

16.8



$

9.3



$

7.0



Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)


$

9.2



$

8.5



$

8.0



$

6.5



$

3.7



Development capital expenditures


$

1.5

 

 

$

2.9

 

 

$

4.0

 

 

$

3.6

 

 

$

4.9

 


Total capital expenditures


$

10.7



$

11.4



$

12.0



$

10.1



$

8.6



Free cash flow1


$

(7.5

)


$

(6.8

)


$

4.8



$

(0.8

)


$

(1.6

)













 



  • Second quarter gold production of 25,570 ounces was consistent
    quarter-over-quarter as anticipated due to lower planned grades
    related to mine sequencing


  • Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 of $1,195 was 18% and 26% higher
    quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, due to lower
    production and higher diesel, consumables, dewatering and drilling
    costs. Higher grades and production levels in the second half of 2018
    are expected to result in lower unit costs


  • Total exploration investment during the quarter was $2.7 million,
    unchanged quarter-over-quarter, and included $1.4 million of expensed
    exploration and $1.3 million of capitalized exploration


  • Dewatering efforts at Jualin are expected to be completed in the third
    quarter and facilitate ramp up of production through year-end. As a
    result, production for the remainder of 2018 is expected to be
    weighted towards the latter part of the year


  • Negative free cash flow1 of $7.5 million resulted from
    higher operating costs


  • The Company is maintaining Kensington’s full-year production and cost
    guidance of 115,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold at CAS per AuOz1
    of $900 - $950

Silvertip, British Columbia



  • Mining activities remain focused on underground rehabilitation and
    development while surface activities are focused on the planning,
    construction and commissioning of various process optimization
    projects and infrastructure upgrades


  • Processing rates continued to improve during the second quarter and,
    in July, rates have averaged approximately 300 tonnes per day and
    periodically exceeded 500 tonnes per day


  • Silvertip’s initial drilling program of over 40,000 meters (133,000
    feet) was completed on-time and under-budget. The Company plans to
    publish a corresponding exploration update later this month. Drilling
    results are expected to be included in a NI 43-101 Technical Report
    anticipated to be filed later this year


  • The Company submitted a permit amendment application to operate at
    1,000 metric tonnes per day earlier in the quarter and anticipates
    receiving approval around year-end


  • The Company is maintaining full-year 2018 production guidance of 1.5 -
    2.0 million ounces of silver and 23.0 - 28.0 million pounds of both
    zinc and lead at CAS per AgEqOz1 and average spot AgEqOz1
    of $15.00 - $15.50 and $12.00 - $12.50, respectively

Exploration

For the second consecutive quarter, Coeur sustained a higher level of

near-mine exploration investment. Up to 18 drill rigs were active at

Coeur’s operations and exploration projects during the quarter,

including seven at Palmarejo, two at Kensington and six at Silvertip.

84% of the Company’s total quarterly exploration investment was

allocated to near-mine opportunities and targets.

Expensed resource expansion drilling totaled $6.4 million during the

quarter and was primarily focused on identifying and expanding resources

at the Palmarejo and Kensington operations. Drilling activity was also

completed at early-stage exploration projects in Nevada, U.S. and

Sonora, Mexico.

Capitalized resource infill drilling totaled $9.6 million during the

second quarter, nearly double the amount spent in the first quarter and

three times the total spent in the second quarter of 2017. The majority

of this increase was focused on opportunities at the new Silvertip mine.

The Company invested $6.2 million in resource definition drilling at

Silvertip during the second quarter, which has generated

better-than-expected results. The Company plans to publish an update on

Silvertip’s exploration program in late July and anticipates filing a NI

43-101 Technical Report later this year summarizing the results. Given

the success of this initial drilling program, the Company has commenced

a $4.0 million second phase of drilling focusing on resource expansion

targets.

At Rochester, infill drilling southwest of the pit in the Sunflower area

has intercepted significant mineralization within an area previously

modeled as inferred resource. Because of this area’s proximity to the

pit, anticipated higher grades and shallow mineralization, the Company

considers Sunflower to be a potentially significant source of future

production.

At Palmarejo, as many as four rigs continued targeting expansion of the

Nación and Zapata resources and definition of the recently-discovered

Madero and Rampa veins (located immediately west of Guadalupe) and the

Jacobo and Portales veins (located immediately east of Guadalupe).

Limited drilling also commenced in the Independencia North area,

targeting the Hidalgo and Reforma veins in the footwall of the main

Independencia structure.

Contacts

Coeur Mining, Inc.

Jonathan Chung, Associate, Investor Relations

Phone:

(312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com

Read full story here
