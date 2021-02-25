Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the 30th Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-coeurmining.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
