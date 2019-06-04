CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice

President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan will participate

in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference in New

York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Whelan will also participate in

the Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference in New York,

NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference and

Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference are

invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be

made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious

metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo

gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada,

the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota,

and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In

addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals

exploration projects throughout North America.

Contacts

For Additional Information

Coeur Mining, Inc.

104 S.

Michigan Avenue, Suite 900

Chicago, Illinois 60603

Attention:

Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com

