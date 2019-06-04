CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan will participate
in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference in New
York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Whelan will also participate in
the Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference in New York,
NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference and
Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference are
invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be
made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious
metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo
gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada,
the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota,
and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In
addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals
exploration projects throughout North America.
