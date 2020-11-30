Coldwell Banker collects cleaning supplies; South32 supports Santa Cruz businesses

Coldwell Banker Realty: As part of a cleaning supply donation campaign, Pam Devine, an agent affiliated with the Oro Valley-Marana office of Coldwell Banker Realty, collected 168 cleaning-item donations for Youth on Their Own, a dropout prevention program that supports the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County.
South32: A $100,000 grant program sponsored by South32 has provided financial relief to 40 small business in Santa Cruz County. The grant process was conducted through a partnership with Local First Arizona. Local First Arizona launched the Small Business Relief Fund in late March to provide immediate cash flow to Arizona’s microenterprises through mini-grants that can be used to cover costs like employee payroll and rent. South32 contributions were earmarked specifically for Santa Cruz County. Applications to the South32/Local First Small Business Relief Fund were open to businesses with up to eight employees and annual revenue of less than $500,000. Priority was given to business owners with children under 18 living at home and to families reliant on their business as the sole household income. South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company.
