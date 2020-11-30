 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coldwell Banker collects cleaning supplies; South32 supports Santa Cruz businesses
Coldwell Banker collects cleaning supplies; South32 supports Santa Cruz businessesGIVING BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Coldwell Banker collects cleaning supplies; South32 supports Santa Cruz businesses

Business logo

Coldwell Banker Realty: As part of a cleaning supply donation campaign, Pam Devine, an agent affiliated with the Oro Valley-Marana office of Coldwell Banker Realty, collected 168 cleaning-item donations for Youth on Their Own, a dropout prevention program that supports the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County.

South32: A $100,000 grant program sponsored by South32 has provided financial relief to 40 small business in Santa Cruz County. The grant process was conducted through a partnership with Local First Arizona. Local First Arizona launched the Small Business Relief Fund in late March to provide immediate cash flow to Arizona’s microenterprises through mini-grants that can be used to cover costs like employee payroll and rent. South32 contributions were earmarked specifically for Santa Cruz County. Applications to the South32/Local First Small Business Relief Fund were open to businesses with up to eight employees and annual revenue of less than $500,000. Priority was given to business owners with children under 18 living at home and to families reliant on their business as the sole household income. South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News