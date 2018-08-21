Staybridge Suites and Holiday Inn Express and Suites Expand Trimark

Property Group Portfolio

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colliers International in Greater Phoenix has negotiated the purchase of

two Glendale hotels. Trimark Property Group of Pacific, WA purchased the

hotels for $22 million. The Staybridge Suites at 9340 W. Cabela Dr. and

neighboring Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 9310 W. Cabela Dr. have

become part of Trimark’s expanding portfolio in the Western U.S.

Trimark Property Group purchased the properties from Rockbridge Capital

of Columbus, OH. James I. Meng and Jon Grantham of Colliers

International in Greater Phoenix represented Trimark in the purchase

transaction.

“Strong underlying macroeconomic fundamentals in the Phoenix MSA and our

team’s track record of aligning institutional and private investors has

really pushed our transaction volume this year,” says James I. Meng.

“This transaction will mark our 8th and 9th hotels we’ve transacted in

our market this year. Our clients have really found value in our

services and it shows through our results.”

“Limited serve and compact full serve hospitality assets are in high

demand and our team has many years of experience identifying off market

assets for buyers and marketing assets for clients who are looking to

exit,” says Jon Grantham.

The two properties, constructed in 2007 and 2008, sit on 4.5 acres and

feature a total of 212 units.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers

International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier

global real estate services and investment management company operating

in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals.

Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate

services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues

of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an

enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control,

Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate

occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment

management services platform, has more than $20 billion of assets under

management from the world’s most respected institutional real estate

investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer

thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its

clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing

firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for

13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by

Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant

equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20%

annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or

follow us on Twitter:

@Colliers and LinkedIn.

Colliers International in Greater Phoenix has served clients locally and

globally for more than 35 years.

Contacts

The Rodie Company

Robin Vitols, 602-810-4120

RobinVitols@me.com

