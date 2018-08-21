Staybridge Suites and Holiday Inn Express and Suites Expand Trimark
Property Group Portfolio
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colliers International in Greater Phoenix has negotiated the purchase of
two Glendale hotels. Trimark Property Group of Pacific, WA purchased the
hotels for $22 million. The Staybridge Suites at 9340 W. Cabela Dr. and
neighboring Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 9310 W. Cabela Dr. have
become part of Trimark’s expanding portfolio in the Western U.S.
Trimark Property Group purchased the properties from Rockbridge Capital
of Columbus, OH. James I. Meng and Jon Grantham of Colliers
International in Greater Phoenix represented Trimark in the purchase
transaction.
“Strong underlying macroeconomic fundamentals in the Phoenix MSA and our
team’s track record of aligning institutional and private investors has
really pushed our transaction volume this year,” says James I. Meng.
“This transaction will mark our 8th and 9th hotels we’ve transacted in
our market this year. Our clients have really found value in our
services and it shows through our results.”
“Limited serve and compact full serve hospitality assets are in high
demand and our team has many years of experience identifying off market
assets for buyers and marketing assets for clients who are looking to
exit,” says Jon Grantham.
The two properties, constructed in 2007 and 2008, sit on 4.5 acres and
feature a total of 212 units.
About Colliers International Group Inc.
International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier
global real estate services and investment management company operating
in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals.
Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate
services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues
of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an
enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control,
Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate
occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment
management services platform, has more than $20 billion of assets under
management from the world’s most respected institutional real estate
investors.
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer
thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its
clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing
firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for
13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by
Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.
Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant
equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20%
annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.
For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or
follow us on Twitter:
@Colliers and LinkedIn.
Colliers International in Greater Phoenix has served clients locally and
globally for more than 35 years.
Contacts
The Rodie Company
Robin Vitols, 602-810-4120