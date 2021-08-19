Collins Comfort Masters Partners with NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

Collins Comfort Masters will also be the presenting partner of the “Gameday Weather Report” on the Arizona Cardinals Radio Network. In addition, the partnership calls for Collins Comfort Masters to have presence and visibility on stadium signage, in game programs, on team social media channels, and on multilingual team radio broadcasts.

Collins Comfort Masters is a local, full-service HVAC and plumbing company, specializing in the comfort of home and business owners in Phoenix and the Valley. Since 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has built its client base through quality workmanship, ethical practices, and unwavering customer support. The company and its experienced team of technicians have set a high standard of professionalism, striving to exceed expectations by paying close attention to the little details that mean the most.